With a perfect 5 out of 5 score for Support Experience, Sysdig becomes the only company to achieve top customer ratings for both CNAPP and CSPM by Gartner Peer Insights

Sysdig, the leader in real-time cloud security, today announced that it had been recognized as Customers' Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms" (CNAPPs) report. This recognition was driven by more than 100 reviews over the last 18 months where customers gave Sysdig an average of 4.9 out of a possible 5 stars and a 99% "willing to recommend" rating as of October 2024. Customers across the globe trust Sysdig to provide unified, comprehensive cloud security and protect their modern, dynamic environments. This customer-driven report comes on the heels of Sysdig's #1 rating in the Gartner "Voice of the Customer" report for cloud security posture management (CSPM), released in March 2024.

"Sysdig's customer-first mindset and competitive CNAPP edge are two things that inspired me to join the company. Today, more than a hundred customer reviews through Gartner have reinforced that," said William Welch, newly appointed Sysdig CEO. "What is most clear to me as I continue a global tour with customers, prospects, analysts, and partners is that Sysdig has taken a fundamentally different approach to cloud security, and I'm excited for the next year to kick off with strong momentum."

"As organizations increasingly shift to multi-cloud environments, they face a landscape of fragmented tools that fail to deliver unified visibility, end-to-end protection, or effective vulnerability management," said Loris Degioanni, Sysdig Founder and CTO. "Sysdig was built for security and developer teams to directly address challenges like runtime security, visibility gaps, and tool sprawl, offering a fully integrated cloud-native platform underpinned by open source Falco that simplifies and strengthens cloud security across enterprises of all sizes."

The Elements of a Complete CNAPP

The Sysdig vision for a complete CNAPP includes seven integrated components that give organizations comprehensive visibility and control. To meaningfully address enterprise security across cloud operations and lines of business, the following elements help teams detect threats in seconds, prioritize the risks that matter most, and respond to threats in real time:

Cloud security posture management (CSPM) : CSPM functionality equips users to monitor, identify, and remediate compliance risks and misconfigurations. Sysdig offers advanced features such as graph search, custom risk, Resource 360, and CSPM reporting to better prevent attacks and improve security hygiene with runtime insights, or the understanding of what is in use in production.

: CSPM functionality equips users to monitor, identify, and remediate compliance risks and misconfigurations. Sysdig offers advanced features such as graph search, custom risk, Resource 360, and CSPM reporting to better prevent attacks and improve security hygiene with runtime insights, or the understanding of what is in use in production. Cloud workload protection (CWP) : Though nearly 95% of companies [1] have a cloud footprint, global spend on cloud services is projected to double over the next four years [2] as they mature. To meet the broad needs of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, a CNAPP must provide robust security with deep runtime visibility and control for all cloud and on-premises architectures.

: Though nearly 95% of companies [1] have a cloud footprint, global spend on cloud services is projected to double over the next four years [2] as they mature. To meet the broad needs of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, a CNAPP must provide robust security with deep runtime visibility and control for all cloud and on-premises architectures. Cloud detection and response (CDR) : Cloud attacks happen in 10 minutes or less. Sysdig's CDR capabilities underpinned by open source Falco, the standard for cloud threat detection give security teams real-time visibility into cloud assets and activities. When it comes to meeting the 555 Benchmark for Cloud Detection and Response, every second counts.

: Cloud attacks happen in 10 minutes or less. Sysdig's CDR capabilities underpinned by open source Falco, the standard for cloud threat detection give security teams real-time visibility into cloud assets and activities. When it comes to meeting the 555 Benchmark for Cloud Detection and Response, every second counts. Vulnerability management : Modern cloud environments demand a proactive approach to managing vulnerabilities across the software life cycle. Organizations require both agent-based and agentless scanning to uncover and prioritize critical risks quickly. With Sysdig vulnerability management, enterprises can filter out 95% of the noise and expose hidden, exploitable risks.

: Modern cloud environments demand a proactive approach to managing vulnerabilities across the software life cycle. Organizations require both agent-based and agentless scanning to uncover and prioritize critical risks quickly. With Sysdig vulnerability management, enterprises can filter out 95% of the noise and expose hidden, exploitable risks. Cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) : Securing cloud infrastructure requires a comprehensive view of cloud resources and the context in which they operate. Effective CIEM, with runtime insights and the continuous monitoring of permissions and activities, helps teams prevent unauthorized access and lateral movement.

: Securing cloud infrastructure requires a comprehensive view of cloud resources and the context in which they operate. Effective CIEM, with runtime insights and the continuous monitoring of permissions and activities, helps teams prevent unauthorized access and lateral movement. Identity and access management (IAM) : Identity is the connective tissue between detection and prevention in the cloud, providing initial access for nearly 40% of breaches [3]. When it comes to a comprehensive CNAPP, IAM is key for ensuring appropriate access controls. Sysdig helps organizations prevent unauthorized activity and stop attacks at the first sign of compromise.

: Identity is the connective tissue between detection and prevention in the cloud, providing initial access for nearly 40% of breaches [3]. When it comes to a comprehensive CNAPP, IAM is key for ensuring appropriate access controls. Sysdig helps organizations prevent unauthorized activity and stop attacks at the first sign of compromise. Data protection: In the cloud, data is currency. Protecting sensitive information is mission-critical, and Sysdig helps protect critical data with granular observability, simple classification, and detailed inspection capabilities, which help CNAPP users mitigate risks like phishing and insider threats.

In addition to delivering these integrated capabilities, a CNAPP must enable cross-functional teams to work together in the cloud and solve two key risk-management challenges: customization and visibility. Not only should a CNAPP be able to adapt to emerging risks with tailored insights and risk queries, but it must also provide a unified view of risk and resource context for security teams and executive stakeholders alike. A complete CNAPP offers value to all teams working in the cloud and enables organizations to effectively mitigate risks, reduce alert fatigue, and focus on innovation without compromising security.

The Sysdig CNAPP goes a step further by up-leveling security teams and accelerating the pace of human response with Sysdig Sage, the first AI cloud security analyst. Sysdig Sage uses multi-step reasoning and contextual awareness to dynamically address a wide range of cloud security challenges and build an active defense against evolving threats. Sysdig offers the industry's most rapid, comprehensive cloud security platform that equips security teams to outpace increasingly dynamic, sophisticated attackers.

What Customers are Saying

"Sysdig CNAPP has been instrumental in enhancing our security posture and visibility as we adopt multi-cloud and containerized infrastructure for production workloads. Its comprehensive features, from vulnerability management using agent/agentless [scanning] for container/non-container [workloads] with real-time [in]-use monitoring, have streamlined our cloud-native security processes." [Read the full review here]

Co-founder and CTO, Banking Company

"Absolutely one of the best vendors on the market today. They want to be your partner, not just sell to you. Engagement from across the executive team, regardless of customer size." [Read the full review here]

CISO and Senior VP of Product Software Company

"Our experience with Sysdig Secure has been outstanding from the outset. The level of customer service and support provided has also been exceptional, enabling us to successfully deploy Sysdig across the business Sysdig has also received appreciation and overall acceptance from our [developers], which speaks volumes about its functionality and user-friendliness. Overall, Sysdig has proven to be an effective solution that aligns well with our business needs, and has been a great tool to not only work with, but [to] gain valuable insights and information on our infrastructure." [Read the full review here]

- Platform Engineer, Media Company

"Extraordinary product. State-of-the-art, robust security features combined with a fantastic intuitive interface. Makes safeguarding my cloud and containerised environments feel effortless. Coverage of CSPM capabilities is comparable to the competition, but they're in a league of their own when it comes to Kubernetes/[container] runtime security and vulnerability management." [Read the full review here]

- Platform Engineering Manager, Software Company

About Sysdig

In the cloud, every second counts. Attacks unfold in minutes and security teams must protect the business without slowing it down. Sysdig, named Customers' Choice in Gartner® "Voice of the Customer" report for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPPs), stops cloud attacks in seconds and instantly detects changes in risk with real-time insights and open source Falco. Sysdig Sage, the industry's first AI cloud security analyst, uplevels human response and enables security, developers, and DevOps to work together, faster. By correlating signals across cloud workloads, identities, and services, Sysdig uncovers hidden attack paths and prioritizes real risk. From prevention to defense, Sysdig helps enterprises focus on what matters: innovation.

Sysdig. Secure Every Second.

