Bullet Blockchain, Inc.: Bullet Blockchain Names Eric Noveshen Executive Vice-President and Interim-CFO

RENO, Nev., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullet Blockchain, Inc. ("Bullet Blockchain" or the "Company"), (OTC: BULT), a transformative BaaS (Blockchain-as-a-Service) company at the forefront of blockchain and Bitcoin ATM technologies, has appointed Eric Noveshen as its Executive Vice President and interim-Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Noveshen brings to the Company more than 28 years of Wall Street and entrepreneurial experience. Throughout his career, Noveshen has financed both private and publicly traded companies, operated numerous businesses both in and out of the financial services arena-including entertainment & restaurant business ventures, and Private Equity funds. Mr. Noveshen's in-depth knowledge of Intellectual Property (IP) has allowed him to assist his clients and personal ventures with establishing protections for various IP types while also litigating the defense of intellectual property. In 2013, Noveshen began Bitcoin Mining as a hobby and parlayed those efforts by growing his Bitcoin mining rigs to international mining partnerships and providing 'DeFi type' financing services to crypto and blockchain entrepreneurs.

Simon Rubin, CEO of Bullet Blockchain Inc., stated, "Eric Noveshen brings to Bullet Blockchain, a great wealth of diversified experience. His knowledge in the field of finance, operations, intellectual property and technology, makes him ideally suited for guiding Bullet through its next phase of growth and market expansion."

"First and foremost, I'm a 'Bitcoin Bull,' and throughout the years I have developed a strong working knowledge of cryptocurrencies, the blockchain and Web3 ecosystems," stated, Eric Noveshen, the newly appointed Executive Vice-President and Interim CFO of Bullet Blockchain, Inc. "Combine this with close to 30 years of Wall Street experience, I can confidently say that I have the wherewithal to ethically, efficiently and effectively bring these worlds together to the greater benefit of Bullet's economic stability, growth and future prosperity. And what better way to do that than with the company that holds the only patents issued by the USPTO for Bitcoin ATMs, which will help to further Bullet to be at the forefront of increasing the national adoption of crypto and provide equitable access to the crypto currency marketplace across America."

"My first order of business will be to expand BULT revenue streams while streamlining the Company's accounting processes and enforcing Bullet's intellectual property."

This announcement comes on the heels of Bullet Blockchain entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Sailo Technologies CY Ltd (Sailo); intended to designate Bullet as Sailo's exclusive partner in providing advanced cyber-security solutions to Bitcoin ATMs across the United States. This move not only helps to protect and reinforce Bullet's IP-part of Mr. Noveshen's specialty-but to also protect crypto ATM customers country-wide.

Noveshen concluded, "I am very excited to join Bullet Blockchain at this pivotal stage. And as we move forward into 2025, I will do all that's within my available powers to deliver value, confidence and opportunity to Bullet Blockchain and our stakeholders."



Bullet Blockchain's Intellectual Property

Bullet Blockchain continues to advance its licensing initiatives, offering operators and manufacturers a variety of partnership models including transaction-based fees and revenue-sharing opportunities centered around its intellectual property. As previously announced, Bullet Blockchain acquired First Bitcoin Capital LLC, which owned an intellectual property portfolio consisting of the rights to two Bitcoin ATM patents, becoming the owner and licensor of these valuable assets. By virtue of its subsidiary First Bitcoin Capital LLC, Bullet Blockchain's intellectual property includes the ownership and the exclusive rights to US Patent Nos. US9135787B1 "Bitcoin kiosk/ATM device and system integrating enrollment protocol and method of using the same" (US9135787B1) and US10332205B1 "Bitcoin kiosk/ATM device and system and method of using the same" (US10332205B1), respectively. The combined patents acquired by Bullet Blockchain are critical patented technologies for Bitcoin ATMs and networks to operate.

About Bullet Blockchain

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Bullet Blockchain Inc. - common stock is publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol (BULT) - is a diversified software development and SaaS company, specializing in blockchain technologies and Web 3.0, and though its wholly owned subsidiary, First Bitcoin Capital LLC, the owner and licensor of two Bitcoin ATM patents. Bullet Blockchain is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital and blockchain-related platforms through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to rapid growth and increasing the shareholders' value.

Shareholders, potential investors, and others should note that we announce material events and material financial information to our shareholders and the public using our website and the social media addresses listed below, as well as in our OTC Markets' disclosures, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with our email subscribers and the public about Bullet Blockchain, services, and other related information. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage shareholders, the media, and others interested in Bullet Blockchain to review the information we post on Bullet Blockchain's social media channels listed below. This list may be updated from time to time.



