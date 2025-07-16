Bullet Blockchain, Inc.: Bullet Blockchain Announces Partnership and Licensing Agreement

LAS VEGAS, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullet Blockchain, Inc. (OTC: BULT) ("Bullet Blockchain" or the "Company"), the only U.S. company holding foundational patents for Bitcoin ATMs and one of only three publicly traded Bitcoin ATM network owner/operators, today announced a strategic partnership and licensing agreement with Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: IPSI), a company focused on delivering cutting-edge digital payment solutions that meet the needs of underserved communities and crypto-based industries specializing on real-time merchant payment processing technologies.

Under the terms of the agreement, IPSI will receive licensed access to BULT's IP Portfolio across North America. IPSI will pay a royalty fee to BULT's subsidiary First Bitcoin Capital, LLC, for each Bitcoin ATM transaction through BULT's network. "The partnership with IPSI marks a critical step towards licensing and securing the continent's rapidly expanding cryptocurrency payment and Bitcoin ATM ecosystem," said Simon Rubin, CEO of Bullet Blockchain.

Expanding Access Through Licensed Partnerships

As part of its ongoing licensing initiative, Bullet Blockchain is pursuing strategic agreements with Bitcoin ATM owner-operators to avoid litigation and support the growth of a regulated Bitcoin ATM infrastructure. Bullet Blockchain is also working to develop the first global Bitcoin ATM network and consortium, which will link together operators to deliver more efficient and accessible services for end users.

Enhancing Security and Consumer Protection

As the adoption of cryptocurrencies continues to surge, so do the concerns that surround consumer safety. Unlicensed Bitcoin ATMs have emerged as potential hazards, leaving users vulnerable to illicit activities, fraudulent transactions, and other financial risks. Understanding the paramount importance of consumer protection, Bullet Blockchain and IPSI have proactively taken this step to safeguard the interests of cryptocurrency enthusiasts and payment ecosystems. This new agreement between Bullet Blockchain and IPSI underscores a joint commitment to consumer safety and industry regulation by offering fully licensed access to critical Bitcoin ATM technologies.

Bullet Blockchain's Intellectual Property

As previously announced, Bullet Blockchain acquired First Bitcoin Capital LLC, gaining ownership of an intellectual property portfolio that includes two Bitcoin ATM patents. By virtue of its subsidiary, First Bitcoin Capital LLC, Bullet Blockchain holds the exclusive rights to U.S. Patent Nos. US9135787B1 ("Bitcoin kiosk/ATM device and system integrating enrollment protocol and method of using the same") and US10332205B1 ("Bitcoin kiosk/ATM device and system and method of using the same"). These patents remain critical technologies for the operation and security of Bitcoin ATMs and their networks.

Bullet Blockchain continues to advance its licensing initiatives, offering operators and manufacturers a variety of partnership models including transaction-based fees and revenue-sharing opportunities centered around its intellectual property.

About Bullet Blockchain

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Bullet Blockchain Inc. - common stock is publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol (BULT) - is a diversified software development and BaaS company, specializing in blockchain technologies and Web 3.0, and through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Bitcoin Capital LLC, the owner and licensor of two Bitcoin ATM patents. Bullet Blockchain's Bitcoin ATMs are operated by licensed third-party operators within the jurisdictions in which they reside. Bullet Blockchain is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital and blockchain-related platforms through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to rapid growth and increasing the shareholders' value.

Shareholders, potential investors, and others should note that we announce material events and material financial information to our shareholders and the public using our website and the social media addresses listed below, as well as in our OTC Markets' disclosures, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with our email subscribers and the public about Bullet Blockchain, services, and other related information. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage shareholders, the media, and others interested in Bullet Blockchain to review the information we post on Bullet Blockchain's social media channels listed below. This list may be updated from time to time.

