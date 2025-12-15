Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc.: Bitcoin Bancorp Plans Deployment of Up to 200 Licensed Bitcoin ATMs Across Texas Beginning Q1 2026

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Bancorp. (OTC: BCBC) ("Bitcoin Bancorp" or the "Company"), the only U.S. company holding foundational patents for Bitcoin ATMs and one of only three publicly traded Bitcoin ATM network owner/operators, today announced that it intends to deploy up to 200 licensed Bitcoin ATMs across the state of Texas beginning in the first quarter 2026.

Texas has emerged as one of the most crypto-forward jurisdictions in the United States, offering a combination of business-friendly regulation, modernized money-transmitter laws, and a pro-innovation policy environment. The state's lack of personal income and capital gains taxes has further positioned Texas as a preferred hub for digital asset, blockchain, and fintech companies.

"Texas represents a strategically important market to penetrate for the next phase of the Company's growth. We are transitioning from the planning stage to the execution stage very soon," said Eric Noveshen, Director of Bitcoin Bancorp. "Agreements are in place that could provide for Bitcoin Bancorp to achieve an accelerated level of growth of the Company's revenue over the coming year."

Strategic Vision and Network Expansion

The planned Texas deployment aligns with broader national trends showing increased consumer utilization of Bitcoin ATMs for cryptocurrency access. As part of its long-term strategy, Bitcoin Bancorp intends to continue expanding its licensed Bitcoin ATM footprint nationwide.

Over time, the Company plans to introduce additional compliant functionality across its ATM network, including support for digital-asset payments, stablecoin services, and select Web3-enabled features. By integrating patented Bitcoin ATM technology with blockchain-based infrastructure, Bitcoin Bancorp aims to establish one of the first nationwide networks of blockchain-enabled micro-bank branches embedded within everyday retail locations.

"We believe that expanding our licensed Bitcoin ATM network is foundational to executing our long-term vision," Noveshen added. "Our focus remains on compliant growth, infrastructure scalability, and delivering decentralized financial tools in accessible, real-world settings."

About Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Bitcoin Bancorp - common stock is publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol (OTC: BCBC) - is a diversified digital asset and BaaS company, specializing in blockchain technologies, software development, and Web 3.0. As previously announced- Bitcoin Bancorp, through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Bitcoin Capital LLC, is the owner and exclusive licensor of intellectual property consisting of two (2) Bitcoin ATM patents - U.S. Patent Nos. US9135787B1 and US10332205B1. Bitcoin Bancorp owns Bitcoin ATMs which are operated by licensed third-party operators within the jurisdictions in which they reside. Bitcoin Bancorp is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital and blockchain-related platforms through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to rapid growth and increasing shareholder value. Bitcoin Bancorp is not licensed as a bank in the U.S. and does not provide banking services.

Shareholders, potential investors, and others should note that we announce material events and material financial information to our shareholders and the public using our website and the social media addresses listed below, as well as in our OTC Markets' disclosures, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with our email subscribers and the public about Bitcoin Bancorp, services, and other related information. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage shareholders, the media, and others interested in Bitcoin Bancorp to review the information we post on Bitcoin Bancorp's social media channels listed below. This list may be updated from time to time.

For investor and general information, please email? contact@BitcoinBancorp.com

Follow us at - Website: https://www.BitcoinBancorp.com/ X (f/k/a Twitter): @BCBC_stock Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/BULT/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BulletBlockchainInc/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bitcoin_bancorp/# LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/bullet-blockchain-inc

Find investor and general information at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BCBC/overview

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change at some point in the future. However, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "anticipate," "anticipates," "believes," "belief," "envision," "expects," "expect," "intend," "plans," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking.

Contact us: contact@BitcoinBancorp.com

SOURCE: Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc. f/k/a Bullet Blockchain, Inc.