Cavitation Technologies: XYRA Corp. Partners with Bitcoin Bancorp to Redefine Crypto ATM Infrastructure

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XYRA Corp., a subsidiary of Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT), today announced a strategic partnership with Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: BCBC), a leading blockchain company and owner of key Bitcoin ATM patents.

The collaboration combines XYRA's AI-driven, quantum-secure payment infrastructure platform, currently in development, with Bitcoin Bancorp's licensed ATM network and patented technologies to deliver next-generation crypto payment solutions across North America.

Next-Gen Crypto ATM Infrastructure in Development

The resurgence of crypto ATMs worldwide is expected to be a key driver of market growth. The global crypto ATM market is projected to reach USD 5.45 billion by 2030 , expanding at a staggering CAGR of over 60%.

Positioned at the center of this growth, Bitcoin Bancorp currently owns North America's first licensed Bitcoin ATM network and holds U.S. Patents 9,135,787 and 10,332,205 B1, both core to Bitcoin ATM operations. By embedding XYRA's infrastructure, when completed and tested, into this network, the platform may provide the following benefits:

Faster settlements with real-time processing and multi-token support

with real-time processing and multi-token support Automated compliance and fraud detection , powered by AI

, powered by AI Post-quantum cybersecurity , protecting transactions against future threats

, protecting transactions against future threats Institution-grade efficiency and scalability for ATM operators, crypto businesses, and institutional clients





Upon integration, XYRA's technology will extend across Bitcoin Bancorp's licensed ATM network, giving customers direct access to tokenized payments, real-time compliance, and advanced fraud detection. For operators and crypto businesses, it means scaling with institutional-grade speed, security, and efficiency, closing the gap between today's fragmented infrastructure and the demands of a rapidly growing market.

"Bitcoin Bancorp's patents and licensed Bitcoin ATM network provide a strong foundation for XYRA's technology to take it to the next level. This partnership is about transforming a fragmented industry into a scalable, secure, and compliant ecosystem for operators, businesses, and everyday customers," said Anton Glotser, VP of Blockchain Infrastructure Technology at XYRA Corp.

"By integrating, in the future, XYRA's AI-driven, quantum-secure infrastructure with our licensed network, we're not just keeping pace with the industry's rapid growth, we're shaping it and setting a new standard. I am confident our partnership will drive meaningful change and set the stage for the industry's next chapter," added Eric Noveshen, Director at Bitcoin Bancorp.

About Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc.



Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: BCBC) is a diversified software development and BaaS company, specializing in blockchain technologies and Web 3.0, and through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Bitcoin Capital LLC, the owner and licensor of two Bitcoin ATM patents. Bitcoin Bancorp's Bitcoin ATMs are operated by licensed third-party operators within the jurisdictions in which they reside. The company operates and licenses Bitcoin ATM networks across North America. www.bitcoinbancorp.com

About XYRA Corp.

XYRA Corp. is a Wyoming corporation and subsidiary of Cavitation Technologies, Inc., focused on identifying and capitalizing on opportunities in the crypto technologies market. The company holds an exclusive license for CTI's patented Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma technology for submerged fluid cooling applications, positioning it to serve both cryptocurrency mining and data center immersion cooling markets. Under the leadership of Anton Glotser, VP of Blockchain Infrastructure Technology, XYRA Corp. is building a talented team of experts to identify unique technologies and opportunities in the rapidly evolving crypto and data center infrastructure sectors.

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT), is a leading ESG company that designs and manufactures innovative flow-through nano-technology systems for fluid processing applications worldwide. The technology is designed for fluid processing across multiple industries: water treatment and remediation, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, edible oil refining, renewable fuels, alcoholic beverages enhancement, PFAS removal, and now, high-performance computing and digital asset infrastructure.

Our core products are Nano Reactor® systems, with scalable capacities ranging from 10 to 500 gallons per minute (GPM), and Cavitation Non-Thermal Plasma technology, which currently operates at 20 GPM and is scalable to a larger flow. These systems effectively eliminate bacteria and viruses, reduce TDS levels, lower turbidity, and offer the removal of PFAS in multiple water remediation applications.

CTi holds over 40 patents issued domestically and internationally.

