Perrigo Company plc: Perrigo Expands its Scientific Office; Appoints Abbie Lennox as Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer

Expanded Scientific Office Unifies Scientific-Focused Teams, Facilitating Seamless Collaboration Across Product Portfolio

Lennox Most Recently Led Regulatory, Medical Affairs, Safety and Quality Teams, Plus Drove Product Innovation, at Bayer Consumer Health

Previous Chief Scientific Officer, Alison Ives, to Lead Newly Formed Disruptive Growth Team

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO), a leading global provider of Consumer Self-Care Products, today announced the expansion of its Chief Scientific Office by uniting and integrating all global quality, pharmacovigilance, patient safety, regulatory affairs and innovation teams, enhancing organizational agility and scale. This expansion also further supports the Company's consumer-led innovation pipeline.

To lead this expanded office, the Company has appointed Abbie Lennox as Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer. Ms. Lennox is an experienced consumer self-care leader with a successful track record of driving regulatory excellence, product life cycle management and new product innovation across well-known consumer self-care portfolios.

President and CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor commented, "Expanding our Chief Scientific Office by bringing quality, regulatory and innovation excellence under one umbrella is an important step in our evolution and blueprint to build One Perrigo. Abbie is the right person to lead this new coordinated effort, drive new consumer-led innovation that consumers trust and advance our consumer self-care vision."

Ms. Lennox joins Perrigo from Bayer where she served as Executive Board Member and Chief Trust and Science Officer, responsible for leading the regulatory, medical affairs, safety and quality teams. She led multiple innovation launches - both product and claim-based - across global product categories, including cardio, digestive health, allergy, cough, cold, pain, dermatology, women's health, VMS (Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements) and Rx-to-OTC switches. Specifically, Ms. Lennox provided scientific leadership for the U.S. Rx-to-OTC switch for Astepro®, emphasizing consumer-centric claims supported by robust medical insights. She also led the introduction of Rennie® Gum, the first European OTC chewing gum for digestive health, by navigating rigorous clinical and registration requirements while prioritizing consumer experience. Prior to her time at Bayer, she served in regulatory affairs leadership roles with Reckitt Benckiser, where she advanced their regulatory approach to pipeline delivery across multiple health and wellness brands. Ms. Lennox holds a First Class BSc (Honors) degree in Biomedical Science and Chemistry from De Montfort University.

"I am thrilled to join Perrigo at such an exciting time in the Company's long history and share its unwavering commitment to producing self-care products that meet or exceed the highest quality standards," said Lennox. "I also look forward to working together with my new colleagues to best drive Perrigo's deep innovation pipeline to win in the self-care industry."

Alison Ives, who previously served as Chief Scientific Officer, has been appointed to lead a newly formed Disruptive Growth Team focused on identifying and pursuing emerging growth opportunities through category disruption and entering new markets. After successfully serving as Perrigo's Chief Scientific Officer, along with more than 20 years of experience in science-focused roles, Ms. Ives has deep expertise to unlock emerging growth opportunities.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) is a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Visit Perrigo online at www.perrigo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements." These statements relate to future events or the Company's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors-many of which are beyond the Company's control--that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Interested persons are urged to consult the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available at https://investor.perrigo.com/sec-filings, for a discussion of the Company's business and financial condition and certain material trends, risks, uncertainties and other factors relating thereto, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent filings.

Perrigo Contact

Bradley Joseph, Vice President, Global Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, (269) 686-3373, E-mail: [email protected]

Nicholas Gallagher, Senior Manager, Global Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, (269) 686-3238, E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Perrigo Company plc