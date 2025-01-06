JONESBOROUGH, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) announced today that it has successfully completed its acquisition of L3Harris' Aerojet Ordnance Tennessee, Inc. (A.O.T.) business as of January 3, 2025.

"The addition of A.O.T. to BWXT's Nuclear Operations Group underscores our commitment to enhancing and growing our special materials portfolio to better serve our customers," said Rex D. Geveden, BWXT president and chief executive officer. "We are thrilled to welcome this talented team to BWXT and look forward to the important contributions they will make to our mission of ensuring national security."

A.O.T. is a leading provider of advanced specialty materials, fabrication and high-strength alloy manufacturing. It is the sole provider of depleted uranium to the U.S. government and produces other specialized materials, including tungsten, molybdenum, tantalum, rhenium, titanium, nickel, aluminum, copper, metal-matrix composites, metal polymer composites, reactive materials and custom alloys. The acquired business will operate within BWXT's government operations segment.

Forward-Looking Statements

BWXT cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to management's plans and expectations for the acquisition of A.O.T., our ability to realize the anticipated benefits, future revenues and demand for A.O.T. business, and A.O.T.'s continuing operations. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, our ability to integrate A.O.T.'s operations into the Company and competition in the market for A.O.T. products. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see BWXT's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. BWXT cautions not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

About BWXT

At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. A U.S.-based company, BWXT is a Fortune 1000 and Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, environmental restoration, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With approximately 7,800 employees, BWXT has 14 major operating sites in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities. For more information, visit www.bwxt.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

