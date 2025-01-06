COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing and networking industry, today announced the completion of its acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Qubitekk, Inc., a prominent quantum networking company. The acquisition brings Qubitekk's esteemed team, advanced technology, and extensive patent portfolio into IonQ's operations, solidifying IonQ's position at the forefront of quantum networking and computing.

Quantum networks are poised to become important infrastructure, with the potential to drive transformative applications in sectors such as defense, finance, and energy. These networks facilitate highly secure communication between multiple quantum nodes using entangled qubits. The technology also enables precise timing synchronization, a transport layer for quantum sensing, and a backbone for distributed quantum computing. With the development and 2022 launch of the EPB Quantum Network in Chattanooga, Tennessee-the first commercially available quantum network in the U.S.-Qubitekk has established itself as a leader in quantum networking.

"The acquisition of Qubitekk is a key step in IonQ's journey to lead quantum networking into the future," said Jordan Shapiro, Head of Corporate Development and VP of Financial Planning & Analysis at IonQ. "Qubitekk's innovative work in quantum networking aligns perfectly with our vision of creating scalable quantum systems that transform industries. By combining our strengths, we are not just expanding IonQ's capabilities in critical areas like defense and cybersecurity, we expect to accelerate the development of quantum networks, the backbone of tomorrow's quantum internet."

IonQ has emphasized quantum networking as a strategic priority for scaling its quantum computers, as well as improving the usefulness of quantum computing in general. Its architecture plans to use photonic interconnects to link multiple quantum computers, enabling the creation of a more powerful quantum cluster. Years of investment in advancing this technology for quantum computing have positioned IonQ to make significant strides in quantum networking.

The acquisition of Qubitekk also strengthens IonQ's customer base, creating new opportunities for bookings and revenue, and expands its quantum networking hardware and security patent portfolio to over 600 U.S. and internationally issued and pending patents with Qubitekk's 118 U.S. and international patents.

"Joining forces with IonQ allows us to further our collective mission of making the quantum-enabled internet a near-term reality," said Stan Ellis, Co-Founder and CEO of Qubitekk. "We are excited to become part of IonQ, bringing our quantum networking expertise to IonQ's groundbreaking work in quantum computing."

The Qubitekk team, including Co-Founder and CEO Stan Ellis, Co-Founder and CTO Dr. Duncan Earl, Chief Revenue Officer Corey McClelland, and President Keith Clark, has joined IonQ to advance quantum networking initiatives.

IonQ's acquisition of Qubitekk follows closely on the heels of a series of recent quantum networking announcements from IonQ. In September, IonQ announced the largest known 2024 U.S. Quantum Contract Award of $54.5 million with United States Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) to design, develop and deliver quantum networking technology. Recently, IonQ demonstrated remote ion-ion entanglement as a key milestone towards scaling its compute across multiple quantum processors using photonic interconnects. Earlier this year, IonQ announced that it was selected by the Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security (ARLIS) for a quantum networking contract to design a first-of-its-kind, networked system for blind quantum computing. Blind quantum computing enables quantum computers to operate while remaining 'blind' to what information is being processed through them.

Advisors

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati served as legal counsel for IonQ.

Calabasas Capital served as financial advisor to Qubitekk.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in the quantum computing and networking industry, delivering high-performance systems aimed at solving the world's largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ's current generation quantum computers, IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise, are the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting 36 algorithmic qubits. The company's innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Newsweek's 2025 Excellence Index 1000, Forbes' 2025 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies list, Built In's 2025 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Washington DC and Seattle, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

