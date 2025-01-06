WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced the acquisition of Waterloo, Ontario-based Encore Insurance Services Inc., dba Encore Group. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Joe Dalton, Scott Heaman and their team will remain in their current location. Encore Group is a retail insurance brokerage firm serving commercial clients primarily in Ontario with industry focuses of manufacturing, construction and financial institutions.'Encore Group is a highly regarded firm whose expertise complements our existing retail brokerage capabilities in Canada,' said Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX