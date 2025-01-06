WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce (CRM), Monday revealed holiday retail sales of $1.2 trillion worldwide and $282 billion in the U.S., mainly driven by mobile and social commerce as well as increased customer spending.However, shoppers have already returned $122 billion in merchandise that could dampen overall profit margins. The company noted that the rate of return was up 28 percent from the previous year, and the total amount of return is expected to rise to $133 billion.Online sales represent a 3 percent global year-over-year growth and a 4 percent year-over-year increase in the U.S. Global mobile traffic share remained the same YoY at 79 percent.The $229 billion of global sales were influenced by AI and agents, who provided product recommendations and personalized order support to the customers.Currently, Salesforce's stock is trading at $334.70, up 0.54 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX