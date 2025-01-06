WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sonoco Products Co. (SON), a high-value sustainable packaging company, Monday announced that Chief Financial Officer Rob Dillard has departed, effective January 3, 2025. Jerry Cheatham is appointed as interim Chief Financial Officer.Cheatham has been serving as Vice President of Global Finance for its Industrial Paper Packaging segment since December 2022. The Company said it is in search of a permanent Chief Financial Officer.John Florence, Sonoco's General Counsel and Secretary, has been given the additional operational responsibilities over the Company's North America Paper division.Also the company said its former Vice President Roger Schrum has been named interim Head of Investor Relations, replacing Lisa Weeks, VP of Investor Relations and Global Communications. Lisa will leave the Company at the end of January 2025.Sonoco has scheduled its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, after the market closes.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX