LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A former model from Horsham, West Sussex, has undergone a major surgery to remove a total of eight organs from her body, making it 'the mother of all surgeries'.'To have been told there is no evidence of disease, it was the greatest Christmas gift that I could have got,' Faye Louise told BBC Radio Sussex.She discovered about the aggressive cancer when she visited doctors to have her ovarian cyst checked. The doctors discovered that Louise has a condition called pseudomyxoma peritonei, a cancer which spreads from organ to organ by building-up a jelly-like substance in the abdomen.By the time she learnt about the cancer, it has spread through eight of her organs, affecting her spleen, gallbladder, appendix, ovaries, uterus, fallopian tubes, belly button, part of her liver, and greater and lesser omentum.As the cancerous cells were spreading quickly in her body, the doctors decided to conduct a surgery to remove the cancerous organs. She was soon pronounced cancer-free following her surgery in November 2023.Louise has since returned to work as a flight dispatcher at Gatwick Airport. However, she is still required to have scans every year in November.'Waiting for the results will sadly make or break every Christmas for me. But you just have to keep pushing forward and never give up,' she said to BBC.'Some days I have been down to the depths of despair, but more often than not now, I'm having more positive days.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX