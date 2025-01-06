WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to a latest report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases of a zoonotic disease, commonly known as rabbit fever, has surged in the nation over the past decade.The infectious disease, also referred as tularemia, is caused by the bacterium Francisella tularensis. It enters the human body through contact with infected animals, insect bites of infected ticks and deer flies, inhaling contaminated particles, or consuming polluted water.The disease, which can be treated with antibiotics, mainly affects skin, eyes, throat, lungs and intestine, causing symptoms like fever, swollen lymph glands, cough, sore throat, chest pain, and severe respiratory issues.'The case fatality rate of tularemia is typically less than 2 percent but can be higher depending on clinical manifestation and infecting strain,' the report, published in the journal Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, stated.The study found that the incidence of rabbit fever in the U.S. increased by 56 percent between 2011 and 2022 compared to the previous decade. During the period, a total of 2,462 cases were reported, with 40 percent classified as confirmed and rest as probable. Notably, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma accounted for half of all cases.The report noted that children aged 5-9 and males aged 65-84 showed highest age-specific incidence rates. The disease affected the people mostly between May and September, primarily due to increased exposure to vectors during these months.The authors highlighted the need to launch tailored public health initiatives, improve laboratory testing practices, provide timely treatment, and spread more awareness about the disease.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX