WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Treasuries saw modest weakness during trading on Monday, extending the downward move seen over the course of the previous session.Bond prices regained ground after an early move to the downside but remained in negative territory. As a result the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose 2.2 basis points to 4.618 percent.Early in the session, the ten-year yield rose as high as 4.644 percent, reaching its highest intraday level since early May 2024.Concerns about the outlook for interest rates continued to weigh on treasuries ahead of the release of some key economic data in the coming days.On Friday, the Labor Department is due to release its closely watched monthly jobs report, which is expected to show employment increased by 160,000 jobs in December after jumping by 227,000 jobs in November.Reports on service sector activity, job openings, private sector employment and consumer sentiment are also likely to attract attention along with the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting.On the U.S. economic front, a report released by the Commerce Department showed new orders for U.S. manufactured goods decreased by slightly more than expected in the month of November.The Commerce Department said factory orders fell by 0.4 percent in November after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.5 percent in October.Economists had expected factory orders to dip by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.2 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.Trading on Tuesday may be impacted by reaction to reports on the U.S. trade deficit, service sector activity and job openings.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX