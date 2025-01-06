WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks showed a strong move to the upside early in the session on Monday but gave back ground over the course of the trading day. The major averages pulled back well off their highs of the session, although the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 managed to remain in positive territory.The Nasdaq jumped 243.30 points or 1.2 percent to 19,864.90 and the S&P 500 climbed 32.91 points or 0.6 percent to 5,975.38. The narrower Dow, on the other hand, edged down 25.57 points or 0.1 percent to 42,706.56.The early rally on Wall Street partly reflected continued strength among tech stocks after contract electronics giant Foxconn reported record fourth quarter revenue amid strong AI server demand.Foxconn is an assembly partner with AI darling and market leader Nvidia (NVDA), which shot up by 3.4 petcent on the day. Chipmaker Micron (MU) also posted a standout gain, skyrocketing by 10.5 percent.Early buying interest was also generated in reaction to a Washington Post report suggesting President-elect Donald Trump may scale back his tariff plans.While Trump previously called for 'universal' tariffs of as high as 10 or 20 percent on everything imported into the U.S., the Washington Post said his aides are now exploring plans that would apply tariffs to every country but only cover 'critical imports.'Buying interest waned over the course of the session, however, as Trump dismissed the report as 'fake news.'Sector NewsDespite the pullback by the broader markets, airline stocks continued to see substantial strength on the day, resulting in a 3.7 percent spike by the NYSE Arca Airline Index.American Airlines (AAL) posted a strong gain after TD Cowen upgraded its rating on the airline's stock to Buy from Hold.Significant strength also remained visible among computer hardware and semiconductor stocks, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index surging by 3.6 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.Steel and networking stocks also saw notable strength, while considerable weakness emerged among interest-rate sensitive commercial real estate and utilities stocks.Other MarketsIn overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Monday. While Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slumped by 1.5 percent, South Korea's Kospi shot up by 1.9 percent.Meanwhile, European stocks moved mostly higher on the day. The French CAC 40 Index surged by 2.2 percent and the German DAX Index jumped by 1.6 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent.In the bond market, treasuries climbed well off their worst levels but closed modestly lower. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose 2.2 basis points to 4.618 percent after hitting an eight-month intraday high of 4.644 percent.Looking AheadTrading on Tuesday may be impacted by reaction to reports on the U.S. trade deficit, service sector activity and job openings.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX