WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alaska Airlines (ALK) on Monday announced the appointment of John Wiitala as its new Vice President of Maintenance and Engineering.In the new role, Wiitala will oversee a team of professionals responsible for ensuring the safety and compliance standards for over 237 Boeing aircraft across several maintenance bases.His responsibilities will also include overseeing line maintenance, airframe, component, and engine maintenance, as well as quality assurance, maintenance planning, engineering, reliability, and fleet projects.Wiitala joins Alaska after 34 years at United Airlines, where he most recently served as vice president and chief engineer, overseeing tech operations, safety, and compliance for the United fleet.Monday, ALK closed at $64.40 or 0.66% higher, aftermarket hours slightly rose and closed at $64.41or 0.02%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX