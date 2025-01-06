CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Tuesday release November numbers for building approvals, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Approvals are expected to slip 0.9 percent on month after climbing 4.2 percent in October.Taiwan will provide December figures for consumer prices; in November, overall inflation was up 0.10 percent on month and 2.08 percent on year.Japan will see December data for its monetary base, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.2 percent on year following the 0.1 percent contraction in November.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX