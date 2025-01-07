CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Defense announced a significant contract award to Boeing Corp. (BA). The contract, valued at a maximum of $615.76 million, covers fixed-price incentive (firm-target), cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-reimbursable terms. This contract is for the full-rate production of the F-15 Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System.According to the Defense Department, the contract provides for procurement of Group A and Group B kits, system engineering program management, and interim contractor support lay-in material. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri; and Nashua, New Hampshire, and is expected to be completed by December 31, 2030. This contract was a sole source acquisition.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX