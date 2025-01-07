BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Flash inflation and unemployment data from the euro area and the construction Purchasing Managers' survey results from Germany and the UK are due on Tuesday.At 2.00 am ET, UK Halifax house price data is due. Economists forecast house prices to rise 0.8 percent on month in December, following a 1.3 percent rise in November.At 2.30 am ET, Switzerland's Federal Statistical Office releases inflation data. Inflation is forecast to ease slightly to 0.6 percent in December from 0.7 percent in November.At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes flash consumer prices for December. Economists expect consumer price inflation to accelerate to 1.5 percent from 1.3 percent in November.At 3.30 am ET, S&P Global publishes Germany's construction PMI survey data for December.At 4.00 am ET, Italy's ISTAT is slated to issue unemployment data for November. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 5.8 percent.At 4.30 am ET, UK construction PMI survey results are due. The index is seen at 54.3 in December, down from 55.2 in the prior month.At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area flash inflation and unemployment data. Inflation is expected to rise to 2.4 percent in December from 2.2 percent in November. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 6.3 percent in November.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX