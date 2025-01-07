DKSH Management Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Takeover
Media release
DKSH has closed the acquisition of CLMO TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD ("CLMO") with business locations in Malaysia and Vietnam. With this transaction, DKSH extends both its Semiconductor & Electronics and Scientific Solutions business lines.
Zurich, Switzerland, January 7, 2025 - DKSH has announced today that it closed the acquisition of CLMO, an ISO 17025 calibration and test laboratory service provider for the semiconductor, automotive, oil & gas industry as well as academia and research institutions. CLMO provides services across the entire value chain of its clients and customers, including pre-sales consulting, sale and customization of equipment and accessories/spare parts, installation and commissioning, service training, technical support and maintenance of equipment, and calibration.
Established in 1993, CLMO is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and employs around 50 people. The company generates annual net sales of slightly less than CHF 10 million1 at good profitability and benefits from longstanding relationships with renowned clients. DKSH acquires 100% of the business and its management team will join DKSH's Business Unit Technology. Around 75% of CLMO's net sales will be attributed to Technology's business line Semiconductor & Electronics, while 25% will be recorded under Scientific Solutions, therefore supporting two of the Business Unit's most targeted business lines for future growth.
Hanno Elbraechter, Head Business Unit Technology at DKSH, said: "We are very happy to see CLMO join DKSH. In line with our Business Unit's strategy, the acquisition will grow both our business lines Semiconductor & Electronics and Scientific Solutions and thus further solidify our position as a leading technology solutions provider in Asia Pacific. The complementary client and product portfolios, the breadth of provided services, as well as the joint expertise of both companies' highly trained employees will ensure we will continue to add value for our clients and customers across the entire value chain."
Km Chua, Director of CLMO, commented: "The combination with DKSH, a leading technology solutions provider in Asia Pacific, marks the next milestone in our successful 30-year history. As we benefit from enlarged geographical reach through DKSH's regional presence, our portfolio will support DKSH in further anchoring its strong market presence in key southeast Asian growth markets Malaysia and Vietnam. This step will benefit all our business partners as well as our valued employees. We look forward with joy to a shared future."
1 Exchange rate 1 Swiss Franc / 5.05 Malaysian Ringgit
About DKSH
2062281 07.01.2025 CET/CEST