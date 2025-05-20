DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Takeover

DKSH Performance Materials Acquires Specialty Polymers Distributor APN Plastics in Australia and Malaysia



20.05.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Media release DKSH has announced today that it signed an agreement to acquire APN Plastics, a specialty polymers distributor, operating in Australia and Malaysia. The acquisition enables DKSH Performance Materials to further scale the presence in both markets based on a diversified client and customer base. Zurich, Switzerland, May 20, 2025 - Through the acquisition of APN Plastics Holdings Pty Ltd Group and APN Plastics Pty Ltd (together also referred to as "APN Plastics"), DKSH Performance Materials welcomes a uniquely positioned business with 20 years of experience as a trusted distributor, offering a great extension to its Business Line Specialty Chemicals in Australia and Malaysia.



APN Plastics, founded in Melbourne in 2005 and expanded to Malaysia in 2015, serves around 270 customers across Australia, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan. The company has a highly diversified customer base across various markets, such as medical, infrastructure, transportation, consumer appliances, specialty packaging, and irrigation, and is well-known for its extensive technical knowledge in the biomedical and engineering plastics sector. APN Plastics generates annual net sales of more than CHF 25 million1. DKSH will acquire the entire business and fully integrate the company into its existing operations.



Ian Hoult, Founder and Managing Director of APN Plastics, commented: "APN Plastics has spent two decades building strong, strategic relationships across the specialty polymer distribution industry. Joining DKSH marks a significant step forward in accelerating our growth and global presence."



Thomas Sul and Natale Capri, Co-Heads Business Unit Performance Materials at DKSH, jointly commented: "We are pleased to have APN Plastics on board, to add new capabilities, and to further scale our presence in Australia and Malaysia. We warmly welcome the team and look forward to growing the business together in Asia Pacific and beyond."



The closing of the transaction is expected during the second quarter of 2025 and is subject to customary closing conditions.





1 Exchange rate 1 Swiss Franc / 1.70 AUD. About DKSH

For 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services, following its purpose of enriching people's lives. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 28,060 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2024. DKSH Business Unit Performance Materials distributes specialty chemicals and ingredients for food, pharmaceutical, personal care, and various industrial applications. With 58 innovation centers and regulatory support worldwide, DKSH creates cutting-edge formulations that comply with local regulations. With around 1,720 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 1.4 billion in 2024. www.dksh.com/pm For more information please contact: DKSH Holding Ltd.



