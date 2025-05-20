DKSH Management Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Takeover
Media release
DKSH has announced today that it signed an agreement to acquire APN Plastics, a specialty polymers distributor, operating in Australia and Malaysia. The acquisition enables DKSH Performance Materials to further scale the presence in both markets based on a diversified client and customer base.
Zurich, Switzerland, May 20, 2025 - Through the acquisition of APN Plastics Holdings Pty Ltd Group and APN Plastics Pty Ltd (together also referred to as "APN Plastics"), DKSH Performance Materials welcomes a uniquely positioned business with 20 years of experience as a trusted distributor, offering a great extension to its Business Line Specialty Chemicals in Australia and Malaysia.
About DKSH
For more information please contact:
DKSH Holding Ltd.
Melanie Grüter
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DKSH Management Ltd.
|Wiesenstrasse 8
|8008 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 386 72 72
|E-mail:
|media@dksh.com
|Internet:
|www.dksh.com
|ISIN:
|CH0126673539
|Valor:
|12667353
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2141006
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2141006 20.05.2025 CET/CEST