DKSH has closed an agreement to acquire Aston Chemicals Ltd ("Aston Chemicals"), a specialty chemicals and ingredients distributor for the personal care industry, operating in the UK and Poland. Through this acquisition, DKSH Performance Materials expands its footprint in Europe, adding 38 specialists dedicated to the personal care industry in the UK and Poland, and gains additional formulation expertise to deliver more tailored, high-performance solutions to its customers.
Zurich, Switzerland, September 2, 2025 - DKSH has announced today that it closed an agreement to acquire Aston Chemicals Ltd ("Aston Chemicals"), a specialty chemicals and ingredients distributor with a leading market coverage of the personal care industry in the UK and Poland. This acquisition reinforces DKSH Performance Materials' presence in key European markets while gaining valuable formulation know-how. The addition of the diversified, high-quality product portfolio will enable the combined business to accelerate growth by providing its customers with innovative solutions and new product opportunities for a wide range of personal care applications.
