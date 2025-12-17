

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - DKSH Business Unit Healthcare, a subsidiary of DKSH Holding AG (DKSH.SW) and a business partner for healthcare companies, said on Wednesday that it has entered into a partnership with Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (3RB.DE, RBGPF.PK, RKT.L) to support the distribution and commercial coverage of its consumer health and hygiene portfolio in Malaysia.



Sandeep Tewari, Vice President, Healthcare, and Head, Country Leadership, Malaysia, said: 'Leveraging DKSH's extensive commercial network, deep expertise, and logistics excellence, we aim to drive sustainable growth, expand Reckitt's market reach, and create meaningful impact for healthcare professionals and consumers.'



Under the terms, DKSH will provide full market expansion services, including sales, merchandising, distribution, and logistics, as well as credit and collection management across Malaysia.



This collaboration covers a wide range of Reckitt brands, including Gaviscon, Strepsils, Nurofen, Cardiprin, Durex, Bonjela, and many others.



This partnership builds on DKSH's existing partnership with Reckitt in Vietnam and Thailand.



