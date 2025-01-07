Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14M2J | ISIN: IE00BTN1Y115 | Ticker-Symbol: 2M6
Tradegate
06.01.25
21:18 Uhr
76,91 Euro
+0,06
+0,08 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDTRONIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDTRONIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,5177,0807:43
76,5776,7407:42
ACCESSWIRE
07.01.2025 07:26 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kuros Biosciences AG: Kuros Biosciences USA, Inc. Announces an Exclusive Strategic Agreement with the Medtronic Spinal Division

Finanznachrichten News

  • Medtronic will act as the exclusive sales agent of MagnetOsTM for Kuros Biosciences USA, Inc. in mutually agreed upon sales territories for use in spine surgeries

  • Kuros will work collaboratively to sell, market and provide support services to Medtronic's sales force

  • Kuros will keep responsibility for contracts, hospital partnerships and the recognition of revenue from sales

  • Kuros will continue to sell directly in non-contracted territories as well as in markets outside of spine

  • This agreement transforms an initial trial agreement into a strategic alliance

SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 / Kuros Biosciences USA Inc., ("Kuros"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kuros Biosciences AG, a global leader in advanced musculoskeletal bone healing technologies, today announced a strategic five-year, exclusive sales agency agreement with Medtronic, a leading global healthcare technology company. The agreement provides Medtronic with exclusivity in certain spine geographies within the U.S. market, underscoring a shared commitment to expanding access to Kuros' pioneering MagnetOs bone grafting technology.

This agreement positions Kuros for new opportunities in the U.S. spine market and also paves the way for broader adoption of the MagnetOs family of products, which are supported by robust clinical data and innovative designs. This agreement transforms an initial trial agreement into a strategic alliance for a period of five years.

Chris Fair, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros Biosciences, commented: "What started as a trial agreement has now evolved into a strategic alliance with Medtronic reflecting an important milestone for Kuros. This agreement will also help us drive the scaling up process, further optimize our operating leverage, and continue our rapid revenue growth both with Medtronic and in our own direct channels."

For further information, please contact:

Kuros Biosciences AG
Alexandre Müller
Investor Relations
t: +41 43 268 32 31
e: IR@kurosbio.com


Daniel Geiger
Chief Financial Officer
t: +41 79 673 43 69
e: daniel.geiger@kurosbio.com

About MagnetOs
MagnetOs is a bone graft like no other: thanks to its NeedleGripTM surface technology, it grows bone even in soft tissues. This surface technology provides traction for our body's vitally important 'pro-healing' immune cells (M2 macrophages). This in turn, unlocks previously untapped potential to stimulate stem cells - and form new bone throughout the graft. The growing body of science behind NeedleGrip is called osteoimmunology. But for surgeons and their patients it means one thing: a more predictable fusion.*†‡1-5

Indications statement
Please refer to the instructions for use for your local region for a full list of indications, contraindications, warnings and precautions.

About Kuros Biosciences
Kuros Biosciences is on a mission to discover, develop and deliver innovative biologic technologies. With locations in the United States, Switzerland and the Netherlands, the company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The company's first commercial product, MagnetOsTM, is a unique advanced bone graft that has already been used across four continents. For more information on the company, its products and pipeline, visit kurosbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words "will" or "expect" or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic and financial factors. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.

* Results from in vivo laboratory testing may not be predictive of clinical experience in humans. For important safety and intended use information please visit kurosbio.com.
MagnetOs is not cleared by the FDA or TGA as an osteoinductive bone graft.
MagnetOs has been proven to generate more predictable fusions than two commercially available alternatives in an ovine model of posterolateral fusion.

1. Van Dijk, et al. eCM. 2021; 41:756-73.
2. Duan, et al. eCM. 2019; 37:60-73.
3. Van Dijk, et al. Clin Spine Surg. 2020;33(6): E276-E287.
4. Van Dijk, et al. JOR Spine. 2018; e1039.
5. Van Dijk, et al. J Biomed Mater Res. Part B: Appl Biomater. 2019;107(6):2080-2090.

SOURCE: Kuros Biosciences AG



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.