Dienstag, 07.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
WKN: A2JHN6 | ISIN: FR0010766667 | Ticker-Symbol: 8M8
Frankfurt
07.01.25
08:00 Uhr
12,950 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
07.01.2025 07:53 Uhr
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Vente-unique.com wins EthiFinance gold medal for its ESG performance

Finanznachrichten News

Press release

Paris, 7 January 2025. The Vente-unique.com Group, an expert in the online sale of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, is proud to announce that EthiFinance ESG Ratings, a leading European ESG (environment, social and governance) rating agency, has awarded it with its "gold level" certificate in recognition of its performance in 2023.

EthiFinance ESG Ratings assesses companies according to a framework of around 140 criteria, divided into 4 categories: environment, social, governance and external stakeholders.

For the year 2023, Vente-unique.com obtained a score of 74/100, a very strong increase compared to 2022 (+19 points) and 2021 (+30 points).

In particular, the Group made remarkable progress in the "Environment" category, with a score of 78 points, rewarding the measures and initiatives taken by Vente-unique.com in this field.

Finally, this performance over 2023 puts Vente-unique.com well above its benchmark (+24 points), in the top 5% of its sector (consumer discretionary) and in 3rd position in its sub-sector, retail sales.

Next publication: FY 2023-2024 results, 14 January 2025

Read more on bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Created in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext - CAFO), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has supplied over 2.5 million customers since its launch.


ACTUS finance & communication
Pierre Jacquemin-GuillaumeAnne-Charlotte Dudicourt
Investor relationsPress relations
vente-unique@actus.fracdudicourt@actus.fr
+ 33 1 53 67 36 79+ 33 1 53 67 36 32
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lGmekZRvYmqWmm6ckseYaWqUZmpnxpHFm5Kal2lvlsyZaXKWmZmXZp2cZnFqmG5n
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89391-vu_cp_notation-esg-vdef-eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
