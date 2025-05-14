Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wenn Rendite auf Sicherheit trifft: Warum Almonty Industries plötzlich jeder will!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JHN6 | ISIN: FR0010766667 | Ticker-Symbol: 8M8
Frankfurt
13.05.25 | 08:01
10,900 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VENTE-UNIQUE.COM Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VENTE-UNIQUE.COM 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,90011,30008:03
Actusnews Wire
14.05.2025 07:53 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Vente-unique.com maintains solid growth in the 1st half of 2024-2025

Finanznachrichten News

Press release

  • Gross merchandise volume up 12.6% to €132.1m;
  • Consolidated revenue of €97.8m, up 8.4%;
  • Half-year adjusted EBITDA margin[1] expected to reach a level comparable to that of the 2023-2024 financial year (10.9%), an improvement compared to H2 2023-2024 (9.4%);
  • Confidence in the Group's ability to deliver another year of profitable growth.

14 May 2025. The Vente-unique.com group, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, announces its unaudited revenue for the first half of the 2024-2025 financial year (1 October 2024 to 31 March 2025).

IFRS (€000)H1 2023-2024H1 2024-2025Variation
Gross merchandise volume[2]117,314132,106+12.6%
Revenue90,26097,840+8.4%
E-commerce[3]88,38496,223+8.9%
Logistics[4]1,8771,617-13.8%

The Vente-unique.com Group posted a solid first half of 2024-2025 in a still challenging environment for household consumption in Europe. The gross merchandise volume grew at a double-digit pace (+12.6%) to €132.1 million, driven by the continued momentum of the marketplace across Europe.

A very solid performance in a contrasting environment

Consolidated revenue rose by 8.4% to €97.8m, with continued momentum in e-commerce activities (Vente-unique.com website and Habitat brand). This performance has been achieved in an unfavourable context for furniture sales in France (down 3.8% over the 1st quarter 2025[5]) and was achieved without affecting margins.

Revenue from logistics services grew steadily throughout the first half, rising to €1.6m, with second-quarter activity up 22% on the same period last year (€1.0 million vs. €0.8 million). Around ten external customers have already been won over by Vente-unique.com's logistics expertise, and additional customers will be added in the second half of the financial year. As announced, revenue from fulfilment services are therefore emerging as a growth driver for the Group and should accelerate further with the opening of the Group's second warehouse in the next financial year.

A very dynamic business in France and Southern Europe

IFRS (€000)H1 2023-2024H1 2024-2025Variation
E-commerce revenue[6]88,38496,223+8.9%
France43,24947,279+9.3%
Northern and Eastern Europe[7]32,20432,693+1.5%
Southern Europe[8]12,93016,251+25.7%

Vente-unique.com posted robust performances across all its markets. Despite a generally sluggish environment, the Group increased its market share in France, with sales growth of 9.3% following the launch of the Habitat brand. The migration of the www.habitat.fr website to Vente-unique.com's proprietary information system went according to plan in the 2nd quarter of the year, paving the way for the rollout of the Habitat website across several European countries in the coming months.

Business is growing again in Northern and Eastern Europe (+1.5%) despite a very high basis for comparison (+27.9% in H1 2023-2024), while Southern Europe confirmed its very strong momentum (+25.7%), in line with the previous year.

The marketplace has once again confirmed its dynamism. It accounted for 21% of e-commerce business volume in France in March 2025 (compared with 16% in March 2024 and 10% in March 2023), and is performing very well in the Netherlands and on the Iberian peninsula. This contributed significantly to strengthening the Group's position in the European furniture market.

Towards another year of profitable growth

In a macroeconomic environment that remains unfavourable for discretionary consumption, the Vente-unique.com Group can rely on the relevance of its business model and the activation of its various growth drivers (the development of the marketplace, the Habitat brand and the fulfilment business), which are enabling it to maintain sustained growth. Vente-unique.com is therefore confident of delivering another year of profitable growth.

The Group anticipates an adjusted EBITDA margin1 for the first half of its 2024-2025 financial year at a level comparable to that of the previous financial year (10.9%), an improvement compared to the second half of 2023-2024 financial year (9.4%).

Next publication: H1 2024-2025 results, Tuesday, 17 June 2025

Read more on bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext - CAFO), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has supplied over 3 million customers since its launch.

ACTUS finance & communication
Pierre Jacquemin-GuillaumeAnne-Charlotte Dudicourt
Investor RelationsPress Relations
vente-unique@actus.fracdudicourt@actus.fr
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79+33 (0)1 53 67 36 32

IFRS (€000)Q1 2023-2024Q1 2024-2025Variation
Gross merchandise volume58,16466,575+14.5%
Revenue45,06350,149+11.3%
E-commerce44,01049,537+12.6%
Logistics1,053612-41.9%

IFRS (€000)Q2 2023-2024Q2 2024-2025Variation
Gross merchandise volume59,15065,531+10.8%
Revenue45,19747,691+5.5%
E-commerce44,37446,686+5.2%
Logistics8241,005+22.1%

[1] Adjusted EBITDA = operating profit before non-recurring items + net depreciation, amortisation, provisions and impairment losses - reversals of provisions and impairment losses before valuation of bonus shares

[2] Gross value, including taxes, of products and services sold, including direct product sales recognised at the date of shipment, marketplace sales recognised at the order confirmation date and other invoiced services and revenues

[3] Direct product sales + marketplace fees

[4] BtoB logistics services invoiced by the new subsidiary resulting from the acquisition of the Distri Service business on 1 October 2022

[5] Based on data from the « Institut de prospective et d'études de l'ameublement » (IPEA).

[6] Direct product sales + marketplace fees

[7] Austria + Belgium + Germany + Luxembourg + Netherlands + Poland + Switzerland

[8] Italy + Portugal + Spain

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ymqbkpZsaG/Hm2lwZ5aXbmiXa2ZhxmDHamWbmWVwl5bJmnBklmeSnJycZnJim25o
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91692-vu_cp_ca_s1_2024-2025_eng_vdef.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.