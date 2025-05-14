VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Vente-unique.com maintains solid growth in the 1st half of 2024-2025

Press release

Gross merchandise volume up 12.6% to €132.1m;

Consolidated revenue of €97.8m, up 8.4%;

Half-year adjusted EBITDA margin [1] expected to reach a level comparable to that of the 2023-2024 financial year (10.9%), an improvement compared to H2 2023-2024 (9.4%);

Confidence in the Group's ability to deliver another year of profitable growth.

14 May 2025. The Vente-unique.com group, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, announces its unaudited revenue for the first half of the 2024-2025 financial year (1 October 2024 to 31 March 2025).

IFRS (€000) H1 2023-2024 H1 2024-2025 Variation Gross merchandise volume[2] 117,314 132,106 +12.6% Revenue 90,260 97,840 +8.4% E-commerce[3] 88,384 96,223 +8.9% Logistics[4] 1,877 1,617 -13.8%

The Vente-unique.com Group posted a solid first half of 2024-2025 in a still challenging environment for household consumption in Europe. The gross merchandise volume grew at a double-digit pace (+12.6%) to €132.1 million, driven by the continued momentum of the marketplace across Europe.

A very solid performance in a contrasting environment

Consolidated revenue rose by 8.4% to €97.8m, with continued momentum in e-commerce activities (Vente-unique.com website and Habitat brand). This performance has been achieved in an unfavourable context for furniture sales in France (down 3.8% over the 1st quarter 2025[5]) and was achieved without affecting margins.

Revenue from logistics services grew steadily throughout the first half, rising to €1.6m, with second-quarter activity up 22% on the same period last year (€1.0 million vs. €0.8 million). Around ten external customers have already been won over by Vente-unique.com's logistics expertise, and additional customers will be added in the second half of the financial year. As announced, revenue from fulfilment services are therefore emerging as a growth driver for the Group and should accelerate further with the opening of the Group's second warehouse in the next financial year.

A very dynamic business in France and Southern Europe

IFRS (€000) H1 2023-2024 H1 2024-2025 Variation E-commerce revenue[6] 88,384 96,223 +8.9% France 43,249 47,279 +9.3% Northern and Eastern Europe[7] 32,204 32,693 +1.5% Southern Europe[8] 12,930 16,251 +25.7%

Vente-unique.com posted robust performances across all its markets. Despite a generally sluggish environment, the Group increased its market share in France, with sales growth of 9.3% following the launch of the Habitat brand. The migration of the www.habitat.fr website to Vente-unique.com's proprietary information system went according to plan in the 2nd quarter of the year, paving the way for the rollout of the Habitat website across several European countries in the coming months.

Business is growing again in Northern and Eastern Europe (+1.5%) despite a very high basis for comparison (+27.9% in H1 2023-2024), while Southern Europe confirmed its very strong momentum (+25.7%), in line with the previous year.

The marketplace has once again confirmed its dynamism. It accounted for 21% of e-commerce business volume in France in March 2025 (compared with 16% in March 2024 and 10% in March 2023), and is performing very well in the Netherlands and on the Iberian peninsula. This contributed significantly to strengthening the Group's position in the European furniture market.

Towards another year of profitable growth

In a macroeconomic environment that remains unfavourable for discretionary consumption, the Vente-unique.com Group can rely on the relevance of its business model and the activation of its various growth drivers (the development of the marketplace, the Habitat brand and the fulfilment business), which are enabling it to maintain sustained growth. Vente-unique.com is therefore confident of delivering another year of profitable growth.

The Group anticipates an adjusted EBITDA margin1 for the first half of its 2024-2025 financial year at a level comparable to that of the previous financial year (10.9%), an improvement compared to the second half of 2023-2024 financial year (9.4%).

Next publication: H1 2024-2025 results, Tuesday, 17 June 2025

Read more on bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext - CAFO), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has supplied over 3 million customers since its launch.

ACTUS finance & communication Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt Investor Relations Press Relations vente-unique@actus.fr acdudicourt@actus.fr +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79 +33 (0)1 53 67 36 32

IFRS (€000) Q1 2023-2024 Q1 2024-2025 Variation Gross merchandise volume 58,164 66,575 +14.5% Revenue 45,063 50,149 +11.3% E-commerce 44,010 49,537 +12.6% Logistics 1,053 612 -41.9%

IFRS (€000) Q2 2023-2024 Q2 2024-2025 Variation Gross merchandise volume 59,150 65,531 +10.8% Revenue 45,197 47,691 +5.5% E-commerce 44,374 46,686 +5.2% Logistics 824 1,005 +22.1%

[1] Adjusted EBITDA = operating profit before non-recurring items + net depreciation, amortisation, provisions and impairment losses - reversals of provisions and impairment losses before valuation of bonus shares

[2] Gross value, including taxes, of products and services sold, including direct product sales recognised at the date of shipment, marketplace sales recognised at the order confirmation date and other invoiced services and revenues

[3] Direct product sales + marketplace fees

[4] BtoB logistics services invoiced by the new subsidiary resulting from the acquisition of the Distri Service business on 1 October 2022

[5] Based on data from the « Institut de prospective et d'études de l'ameublement » (IPEA).

[6] Direct product sales + marketplace fees

[7] Austria + Belgium + Germany + Luxembourg + Netherlands + Poland + Switzerland

[8] Italy + Portugal + Spain

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

ymqbkpZsaG/Hm2lwZ5aXbmiXa2ZhxmDHamWbmWVwl5bJmnBklmeSnJycZnJim25o

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91692-vu_cp_ca_s1_2024-2025_eng_vdef.pdf