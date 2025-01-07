



























TOKYO, Jan 7, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) will exhibit at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2025, one of the world's largest custom car shows, to be held from January 10 until January 12 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. A total of eight vehicles will be on display, with the Triton as the centerpiece.The customized versions of the Triton one-ton pickup truck will include a vehicle customized by Hiromi, a Mitsubishi Motors brand ambassador, the winning vehicle from the Triton custom contest held in Japan, and an event vehicle equipped with a DJ booth for dance events hosted by Red Bull Japan Co., Ltd.For the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) model of the Outlander PHEV updated in October last year, a custom concept car inspired by the world of Metal Gear Solid series (by Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd.) will be on display. There will also be a customized model of the Delica D:5 minivan, along with a Triton rally car and Delica D:5 and Delica Mini support cars from Asia Cross Country Rally 2024 (hereafter, AXCR 2024).Brand Ambassador Hiromi's custom TritonThis customized version of the Triton was made to blend into urban driving environments by taking a pickup truck, characterized by large-diameter wheels and high ground clearance, and lowering it as close to the ground as possible. Its metal-plated parts are matte wrapped to exude a mature vibe.Winning vehicle from the Triton custom contestThe model that wins the Triton custom contest will be on display.Triton event vehicle equipped with DJ boothThis event vehicle was created through partnership with Red Bull Japan Co., Ltd. to provide a sound center for the dance events and other activities they host. The cargo bed of the Triton is equipped with a DJ booth, allowing for actual DJ performances at the events.Outlander PHEV Night Seeker ConceptBased on the Outlander PHEV with its outstanding road handling and functionality as an SUV, this custom concept car features a design inspired by the hit video game series Metal Gear Solid (by Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd.). With a striking harmony between Mitsubishi Motors' commitment to create cars that reach the destination without fail even on the harshest of roads, and the realistic stealth action of the Metal Gear Solid game series, this car is designed to captivate all generations of users who crave authenticity.Delica D:5 Black Edition Active SeekerBased on the Delica D:5 Black Edition, this car features a gunmetal matte finish with a low saturation green color. Its graphics designed to resemble the topography of Tokachi, Hokkaido, where Mitsubishi Motors' proving ground is located, gives drivers the feeling of exploring out in the field and inspires a sense of being able to take on any type of adventure.AXCR 2024 Triton rally carThis rally car is based on the Triton, which debuted globally in 2023, and has been modified according to the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile Group T1 specifications (modified cross-country vehicle). Reflecting on the results from the previous year's participation, its power performance has been further enhanced to compete with high-displacement rivals on high-speed stages. Additionally, the vehicle's off-road capability has been significantly improved by widening the tread and changing the rear suspension from a leaf spring system to a four-link rigid system with coil springs. This allows the Triton to maintain its good balance while also excelling in off-road speed.AXCR 2024 Delica D:5 support carLeveraging the Delica D:5's robustness, maneuverability and road handling, this support car is equipped with a lift-up suspension, off-road tires, and an aluminum engine guard to improve its off-road capabilities. During AXCR 2024, it successfully supported Team Mitsubishi Ralliart by comfortably and reliably navigating a tough course of over 2,000 km across seven days.AXCR 2024 Delica Mini support carDebuting in the AXCR 2024, the Delica Mini support car is equipped with a lift-up suspension, all-terrain tires, and an engine guard to enhance its off-road capabilities. Despite being a kei-car, it successfully completed the entire rally course of over 2,000 km, which included flat dirt and muddy roads, supporting the team throughout.Mitsubishi Motors' special website for Tokyo Auto Salon 2025 (in Japanese only)www.mitsubishi-motors.co.jp/carlife/autosalon/tas2025/Triton Custom Contest special website (in Japanese only)www.mitsubishi-motors.co.jp/carlife/autosalon/tcc2024/About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) - a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan - is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 28,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan and the ASEAN region. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification - launched the i-MiEV, the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV, the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. With a target of increasing the sales ratio of electrified vehicles to 100% by 2035, Mitsubishi Motors will deliver models that embody Mitsubishi Motors-ness and contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society.