TOKYO, Dec 3, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that Mitsubishi Motors Vietnam Co., Ltd. (MMV), a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Motors in Vietnam, began sales of the all-new Destinator on December 1. Mitsubishi Motors plans to introduce the model to further ASEAN markets, as well as South Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, ultimately introducing it in approximately 70 countries.Destinator(https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/newsroom/newsrelease/2025/img/20251203_1_01.jpg)Destinator Launch Event in Ho Chi Minh City(1)(https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/newsroom/newsrelease/2025/img/20251203_1_02.jpg)Developed with the product concept "Confidence Booster for Energetic Families," the all-new Destinator is a seven-seater midsize SUV featuring a spacious three-row layout. It was named the Destinator in the hopes that it will empower drivers and their beloved families to pursue new destinations with confidence. The Destinator combines a refined, authentic SUV design with a spacious, premium interior that ensures comfort for everyone on board. It also delivers powerful, exhilarating acceleration and safe, reliable driving performance across various road and weather conditions."For over three decades, MMV has continued to grow with strength and consistency," said Tomoki Yanagawa, general director of MMV. "In recent years, models like the Xpander and Xforce have earned widespread acclaim from our customers. With the all-new Destinator, combining the strength of an SUV with the comfort of an MPV, we sincerely hope the model will become a trusted companion for families in Vietnam, providing comfort and adventure for everyone on the journey."Since its launch in Indonesia in July this year, the all-new Destinator has shown a promising start, with approximately 12,000 orders in four months - surpassing this fiscal year's sales target of 10,000 units(2). Following its introduction in the Philippines on November 20, the Vietnam launch aims to further strengthen Mitsubishi Motors' presence in ASEAN markets. Additionally, the model has earned the gold award in the Best Industrial Product Design category at the VMARK Vietnam Design Award 2025(3). This marks the third time Mitsubishi Motors has received the gold award at VMARK, following the Xforce in 2023 and Triton in 2024.(1) From left: Tomoki Yanagawa, general director of MMV; Le Minh Vu, deputy division general manager of the Sales and Marketing Division at MMV.(2) Fiscal 2025 is from April 2025 to March 2026.(3) Organized by the VDAS Design AssociationAbout Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) - a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan - is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 28,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan and the ASEAN region. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification - launched the i-MiEV, the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV, the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. With a target of increasing the sales ratio of electrified vehicles to 100% by 2035, Mitsubishi Motors will deliver models that embody Mitsubishi Motors-ness and contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society. For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.