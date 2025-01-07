ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - NEXT Group (NXT.L) reported full price sales performance for the nine weeks to 28 December and for the year to 28 December. In the nine weeks to 28 December, full price sales were up 6.0% versus last year. The Group said this number is slightly flattered by the timing of the end-of-season Sale. Adjusting for this effect, underlying full price sales were up 5.7%, which is compared to previous guidance for the period of 3.5%. The over-achievement added 27 million pounds to full price sales, and resulted in an increase to full year guidance for Group profit before tax by 5 million pounds to 1.01 billion pounds. Total full price sales were up 5.6% for year to 28 December, 2024.For the full year 2024/25, pre-tax EPS is now projected at 843.8 pence, revised from prior guidance of 839.3 pence. Full price sales are now estimated at 5.05 billion pounds.For the full year 2025/26, NEXT Group projects profit before tax of 1.05 billion pounds. Post-tax EPS is expected at 676.0 pence. It expects total Group sales of 6.50 billion pounds. Full price sales are projected at 5.22 billion pounds.The results for the full year ending 25 January 2025 are scheduled to be announced on 27 March 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX