OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production increased slightly in November after recovering sharply in the prior month, data from Statistics Norway showed on Tuesday.Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent month-over-month in November, much slower than the 9.8 percent growth in October.Manufacturing production rebounded 1.2 percent over the month, and utility production was 1.8 percent higher. Output produced in the mining and quarrying segment surged by 6.1 percent.Meanwhile, production in extraction and related services contracted 0.1 percent.On a yearly basis, industrial production increased 0.5 percent versus a 2.1 percent rise in October.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX