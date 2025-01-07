COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's unemployment rate remained stable for the third straight month in November, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.On a seasonally adjusted basis, the net unemployment rate was 2.6 percent in November, the same as in the previous three months.The number of unemployed people was 78,200 in November compared to 78,300 in the prior month.In November, the number of activated unemployed increased by 300, while the number of non-activated unemployed decreased by 100, the agency said.The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to the 16 to 24 age group, dropped slightly to 1.1 percent from 1.2 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX