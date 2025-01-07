AUCKLAND, New Zealand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Serko Ltd. (NZX:SKO), a leader in online travel for business, announces the successful completion of the GetThere acquisition and the commencement of the partnership with Sabre, a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry.

As announced on 28 October 2024, Serko has now entered a long-term partnership with Sabre, a global leader in travel software and technology. The partnership is designed to accelerate innovation in managed travel through a program of co-development and investment, as well as co-selling and marketing of Serko's solutions by Sabre's North American sales teams.

At the same time, Serko has acquired the GetThere business travel management solution, marking the start of an exciting new chapter for both the GetThere team and customers. All of the team members that are dedicated to GetThere in India, UK and Australia have already transitioned to Serko, and the US team members will be transitioning in February. Serko has already started to expand the GetThere team and build on the successful development hub in Bengaluru, India, in support of an accelerated investment in product and technology.

Brett Dowling, VP GetThere commented: "The GetThere team are thrilled to have joined forces with Serko, and our people are well on the way to a successful post-merger integration. GetThere has a very loyal customer base, and we can't wait to bring them on the journey of innovation that lies ahead of us in 2025 and beyond."

Darrin Grafton, Serko's CEO welcomed the closure of the deal, adding: "We see a significant opportunity for great technology to help companies optimize their travel programs, and deliver an exceptional user experience for their travel bookers and travelers. To achieve this, we are investing US$100 million over the next three years to advance our platform technology to build the travel platform of the future. In time, this platform will power all of Serko's products, including GetThere, Zeno and Booking.com for Business with data and AI built in to help you take advantage of emerging technology capabilities."

About Serko

Serko is a leader in online travel booking and expense management for the business travel market. Booking.com for Business and Zeno run on Serko's next generation travel management platform, using intelligent technology to transform business travel across the entire journey. Listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange Main Board (NZX:SKO) and Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:SKO), Serko is headquartered in New Zealand, with offices across Australia, China, India and the United States. For more information, visit serko.com.

Contacts

Media enquiries

Nick Whitehead

Chief Marketing Officer

+64 21892996

nick.whitehead@serko.com