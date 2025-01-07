BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer price inflation slowed marginally at the end of the year, the Federal Statistical Office reported Tuesday.The consumer price index rose 0.6 percent on a yearly basis in December, as expected, following a 0.7 percent rise in the previous month.Prices for housing and energy grew 3.4 percent annually, and those for recreation and culture climbed by 1.1 percent.On the other hand, costs for food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased 0.9 percent from last year, and transport charges were 1.9 percent cheaper.The average annual inflation amounted to 1.1 percent in 2024, the agency said.On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped at a stable rate of 0.1 percent in December, in line with expectations. This was the fourth successive fall in a row.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX