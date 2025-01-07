KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Monday, WuXi Biologics, a Chinese company, announced the sale of its WuXi Vaccines facility in Ireland to MSD International, a subsidiary of Merck & Co. (MRK), for approximately $500 million.The transaction is expected to be finalized in the first half of 2025.The facility currently employs 200 workers, and it is projected to add another 150 employees by the end of this year, according to Ireland's Foreign Direct Investment Agency.This announcement comes in the wake of the Biosecure Act, which was passed in September in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Act aims to prevent several Chinese companies, including WuXi Biologics, from obtaining federal contracts and collaborating with biopharma firms that have such contracts.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX