PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation remained stable at the end of the year, a provisional estimate from the statistical office INSEE showed on Tuesday.Consumer price inflation came in at 1.3 percent in December, the same as in November. The rate was forecast to climb to 1.5 percent.Meanwhile, harmonized inflation edged up to 1.8 percent in December from 1.7 percent a month ago. However, inflation remained below the European Central Bank's target of 2 percent.The slight rebound in prices of energy was offset by a slightly more marked fall in the prices of manufactured goods than in November and by the slowdown in food prices, the agency said.Energy prices were 1.2 percent higher compared to last year, while those for manufactured products dropped by 0.4 percent, and food prices showed stagnant change.On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent, in contrast to the 0.1 percent decrease in November. The rate matched expectations. Likewise, the harmonized index of consumer prices gained 0.2 percent after a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX