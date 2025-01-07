LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Close Brothers Group Plc. (CBG.L) announced on Tuesday that Adrian Sainsbury has resigned as Group Chief Executive and Executive Director. Sainsbury has been on medical leave for the last four months.Mike Morgan, Group Finance Director, who has been serving as interim CEO is appointed as Permanent Group CEO.Before joining Close Brothers, Mike Morgan spent nine years at the Royal Bank of Scotland.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX