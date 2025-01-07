JinkoSolar continues to solidify its market leadership position through significant technological advancements, marking its 27th consecutive efficiency record in cell technology. The company has achieved a remarkable breakthrough with its perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells, pushing the efficiency rate to an impressive 33.84 percent, surpassing the previous benchmark of 33.24 percent. This achievement, validated by the Shanghai Institute of Microsystem and Information Technology, leverages advanced N-type TOPCon technology as the bottom cell layer. Despite industry-wide turbulence, the company has demonstrated resilience, experiencing only a moderate decline of approximately ten percent in market performance.

Legal Defense of Innovation

In a strategic move to protect its technological advantages, JinkoSolar has initiated legal proceedings against a competitor regarding TOPCon solar cell technology. The lawsuit, scheduled for its first hearing at the Nanchang Intermediate People's Court in February 2025, seeks immediate cessation of patent infringements and compensation for economic losses. This legal action underscores the company's commitment to defending its intellectual property rights and maintaining its position as an innovation leader in the photovoltaic industry.

Ad

Fresh JinkoSolar information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated JinkoSolar analysis...