BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area unemployment rate remained unchanged in November, Eurostat reported Tuesday.The jobless rate stood at seasonally adjusted 6.3 percent in November, the same as in October. But this was down from 6.5 percent in November 2023.Data showed that 10.819 million people in the euro area were unemployed. Compared to October, unemployment decreased by 39,000. On a yearly basis, the number of people out of work fell 333,000.The youth unemployment rate in the currency bloc remained at 15.0 percent in November.The overall unemployment rate in the EU was 5.9 percent in November, also stable compared with October and down from 6.1 percent in November 2023.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX