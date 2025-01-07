QLife Holding AB: Qlife provides update on operational progress in China

Since the summer, Qlife has been working diligently in close collaboration with its partner, Hipro Biotechnology, in China. The company is pleased to share the following updates:

Excellent clinical data for Egoo CRP in China Additional biomarkers are advancing to the clinical testing phase Hipro is preparing the production setup for the Egoo Analyzer ahead of market launch in China

Excellent clinical data for CRP in China.

Qlife's strategic partner in China, Hipro Biotechnology, has successfully completed an initial clinical study with excellent results. The final phase of the clinical study is expected to conclude in the first half of 2025, after which preparations for regulatory filing in China will commence. This will position the Egoo Health platform to address the home-hospital and pharmacy markets in China.

Additional biomarkers for Egoo Health under development in China

Hipro Biotechnology is integrating additional biomarker assays into the Egoo Health platform, focusing on disease areas such as heart failure, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, and conditions related to inflammation and infection. Hipro Biotechnology will develop comprehensive technical data packages for these biomarkers and conduct the necessary clinical studies. Qlife plans to use these data packages to file for regulatory fillings outside of China, including in the EU, UK, USA, and other regions (ROW). It is expected that the data packages generated in China will be fully admissible in these markets providing significant cost savings for Qlife by eliminating the need for additional clinical studies in these regions.

Production of Egoo Analyzer in China

Hipro Biotechnology will not commence sales in China until the production setup for the Egoo Health platform, including the Egoo Analyzer, is fully established in China. The Egoo Analyzer is a complex medical device that requires a significant production infrastructure. Additionally, the cost structure of the Egoo Analyzer is a critical factor for success in the Chinese market, making local production essential to achieve the required competitive cost of goods sold (COGS). Qlife is pleased that Hipro Biotechnology will manage production, ensuring a competitive cost structure not only for the Chinese market but also for international markets, which Qlife aims to address in collaboration with future strategic partners.

For more information please contact:

Thomas Warthoe, CEO

tw@egoo.health

+45 21 63 35 34

About Hipro Biotechnology

Hipro Biotechnology Corp, founded in 2006, is a leading point-of-care company in China with sales to more than 14.000 hospital in China. The company provide first-in-class products to its customers in China and other parts of the world. Hipro focuses on R&D, manufacturing, marketing, and relevant services of Point-of-Care products. Hipro has production bases in Hebei Province, Beijing, Suzhou, Chengdu, Guangzhou, and recently launched 3.69 acres industrial park project in China Medical City. Furthermore, the company has an R&D Center in Silicon Valley, USA and instrument R&D Center in Freiburg, Germany.

About Egoo Health

Egoo Health enables advanced clinical-grade biomarker testing at home. The aim is to give people access to important health data at the clinical-grade level. Egoo Health is an integrated platform, consisting of a small diagnostic device, a blood-to-plasma collector, a disposable capsule that contain test reagents for a specific biomarker and the Egoo smartphone app that operates the system and can share data with health authorities.