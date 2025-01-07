BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At least 95 people have died and more than 100 others injured in a powerful earthquake in a remote region of Tibet bordering Nepal on Tuesday morning.The tremors produced by the 7.1-magnitude quake and a series of aftershocks were felt in Nepal, Bhutan and in another neighboring country of India's northern parts, reports say.According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter of the quake was Tingri county.The quake mainly hit Tibet's holy city of Shigatse, the seat of the Panchen Lama, one of the most important figures in Tibetan Buddhism. The mountainous autonomous region in China is about 3700 kilometers away from capital Beijing.The quake, which had an impact at a depth of 10 kilometres, took place at around 9 AM Tuesday local time, or 8 PM ET Monday.Hundreds of buildings collapsed and power and water supply in the region were disrupted.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX