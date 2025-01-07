WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization's chartered flight carrying humanitarian aid has landed in Syrian capital Damascus.More than 32 tons of medicines and emergency kits are part of WHO's ongoing efforts to meet the immediate medical needs of 300,000 people in Syria.It comes after the UN health agency delivered nine tons of vital medical supplies to Tabqa and Ar-Raqqa hospitals in northeast Syria before the new year, to boost the international health response.The supplies included kits for dialysis and to treat non-communicable diseases, in addition to other essential medicines and food.Last year, the WHO carried out 47 humanitarian flights to Syria from its logistics hub in Dubai.Meanwhile, UN aid coordination office, OCHA, said relief efforts are continuing in Syria as the situation on the ground allows.WHO conducted the first UN cross-border mission of the year, crossing from Türkey to Azaz in northern Aleppo to train paramedics on trauma care.Briefing reporters in New York, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said the World Food Program has resumed distribution of food parcels this month, alongside the Syrian Arab Red Crescent as the implementing partner, hoping to reach more than 3,600 families monthly.Explosive remnants of the long running Syria war are also taking a toll. According to UN partners, 13 civilians were killed and dozens were injured due to landmine explosions in the north-west of the country last week.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX