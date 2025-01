Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica Announces License & Supply Agreement with Cresilon Inc. to Market and Sell Vetigel Hemostatic Gel in the Animal Health Market

License Agreement Expands Zomedica's Portfolio with Revolutionary Hemostatic Technology

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced that it had entered into a license and supply agreement with Cresilon, Inc. to market and sell the Vetigel® hemostatic gel product line on an exclusive basis in the United States and on a non-exclusive basis outside the United States.

Under the terms of the agreement, Zomedica will assume responsibility for supplying U.S. customers and will collaborate with Cresilon to support customers outside the U.S. This partnership enables Zomedica to further its mission of delivering innovative solutions that enhance patient care and operational efficiency for veterinary practitioners.

Vetigel is a groundbreaking, plant-based formula designed to stop bleeding rapidly when applied directly to the source. Unlike traditional methods, Vetigel halts bleeding in seconds without becoming incorporated into the clot. The product has been validated in clinical studies reported in white papers, demonstrating its ability to save time during surgical procedures and significantly reduce blood loss in patients. Key applications include:

Surgical Procedures : Effective in controlling bleeding during soft organ biopsies and excisions;

Dental Applications : Successfully used to manage bleeding in routine and advanced dental procedures;

Emergency Care : Proven efficacy in treating venous and arterial bleeds; and

Liver Biopsy: Demonstrated to stop bleeding faster than competitive hemostatic agents.

"We are excited to add Vetigel® to Zomedica's portfolio of innovative veterinary products," said Kevin Klass, Senior Vice President of Sales at Zomedica. "Vetigel's ability to rapidly stop bleeding across a variety of procedures makes it an invaluable tool for veterinarians, enabling them to enhance patient outcomes while improving surgical efficiency. This partnership with Cresilon allows us to bring cutting-edge solutions to veterinary professionals in the U.S. and beyond."

Greg Blair, Zomedica's Senior Vice President, Business Development & Strategic Planning, added, "This new venture with Cresilon is another way Zomedica stays true to our mission of enhancing the quality of care for pets, increasing pet parent satisfaction, and improving the workflow, cash flow, and profitability of veterinary practices. By bringing innovative solutions like Vetigel to market, we are empowering veterinarians to deliver better outcomes and experiences for their patients and clients."

"This partnership with Zomedica is ideal for the future of Vetigel," said Joe Landolina, CEO of Cresilon. "Zomedica's established reputation, robust field sales team, and commitment to veterinary excellence make them the perfect match for expanding the reach of this revolutionary product. Together, we look forward to making Vetigel an essential tool for veterinary practices worldwide."

Vetigel's versatility and proven efficacy make it a game-changer for veterinary practices, addressing critical needs in both routine and emergency settings. Zomedica looks forward to expanding access to this exciting technology to more customers leveraging our existing field sales team, frequent trade show programs, and weekly continuing education programs.

For more information about Vetigel hemostatic gel, please visit https://zomedica.com/vetigel.

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet® shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi® Loop line of therapeutic devices and the TRUFORMA® diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW® digital cytology system, and the VetGuardian® no-touch monitoring system, all designed to empower veterinarians to provide top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. An NYSE American company, Zomedica grew revenue 33% in 2023 to $25 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $78 million in liquidity as of September 30, 2024. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information about Zomedica and our full range of products visit www.zomedica.com.

About Cresilon

Cresilon® is a Brooklyn-based biotechnology company that develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic medical devices utilizing the company's proprietary hydrogel technology. The company's plant-based technology has revolutionized the current standard by stopping bleeding in seconds. The company's current and future product lines target trauma care, biosurgery, and animal health. Cresilon's mission is to save lives. For more information about Cresilon, which was named to Fast Company's annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, ranking No. 1 in the medical devices category, visit www.cresilon.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include statements relating to our expectations regarding future results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, including assumptions with respect to economic growth, demand for the Company's products, the Company's ability to produce and sell its products, sufficiency of our budgeted capital and operating expenditures, the satisfaction by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements, our ability to realize upon our business plans and cost control efforts and the impact of COVID-19 on our business, results and financial condition.

Our forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the outcome of clinical studies, the application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments, uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; uncertainty as to the timing and results of development work and verification and validation studies; uncertainty as to the timing and results of commercialization efforts, as well as the cost of commercialization efforts, including the cost to develop an internal sales force and manage our growth; uncertainty as to our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; uncertainty as to Cresilon's ability to supply products in response to customer demand; uncertainty as to the likelihood and timing of any required regulatory approvals, and the availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; veterinary acceptance of our products, including acceptance of the Vetigel® hemostatic gel line; competition from related products; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships; performance by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements, including meeting distribution obligations; risks pertaining to permits and licensing, intellectual property infringement risks, risks relating to any required clinical trials and regulatory approvals, risks relating to the safety and efficacy of our products, the use of our products, intellectual property protection, risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact upon our business operations generally, including our ability to develop and commercialize our products, and the other risk factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC and under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

