Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica and VerticalVet Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Advanced Veterinary Technologies to Independent Practices

New agreement brings innovative shock wave, tPEMF therapy, monitoring, and bleeding control solutions to more than 2,200 member clinics nationwide

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Zomedica Corp. (OTCQB:ZOMDF) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering advanced diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for companion and equine animals, announced today a new strategic partnership with VerticalVet, one of the veterinary industry's most respected Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs), supporting over 2,600 independent veterinary practices across the United States. This two-year agreement establishes Zomedica as a preferred provider of advanced veterinary solutions to the VerticalVet membership network.

As part of this agreement, VerticalVet members will gain preferred access to a broad range of Zomedica's technologies, including:

The PulseVet ® shock wave therapy system, recognized as the Gold Standard in shock wave treatment for veterinary care, delivering non-invasive, high-energy sound waves to stimulate healing, reduce inflammation, and relieve pain in both companion and equine patients

The VETGuardian ® remote monitoring platform for real-time, contactless patient oversight

Assisi ® targeted pulsed electromagnetic field (tPEMF) therapy devices, designed to support the management of pain, inflammation, and anxiety in companion animals

Vetigel® hemostatic gel, developed to assist with rapid bleeding control during surgical and emergency procedures

Mark Wainscott, President of VerticalVet, stated: "At VerticalVet, our mission is to empower independent practices to deliver the highest standard of care possible. Partnering with Zomedica allows us to bring cutting-edge technologies to our members-solutions that truly elevate clinical outcomes and operational efficiency. By integrating Zomedica's innovative veterinary platforms into our network, we are equipping clinics with the tools they need to lead in best-in-class medicine and push the boundaries of patient care. This collaboration underscores our commitment to advancing veterinary practice and supporting the success of every member in our community."

"Zomedica is proud to partner with an organization like VerticalVet, which is deeply committed to empowering independent practices," said Adrienne Bricaud, Vice President of Corporate Accounts at Zomedica. "We're excited to offer our portfolio of innovative solutions to a community that values clinical excellence, practice growth, and patient-centered care.

About VerticalVet

Since its inception in 2018, VerticalVet has had one mission in mind: to help elevate your practice. VerticalVet was started by industry veterans with experience in practice, industry, distribution, and manufacturing, all working to vertically align the tools and resources veterinary clinics need under one roof. However, the goal was never to be "just another discount club." The founders envisioned a vibrant community of veterinary professionals empowered to network, share insights, and grow together.

VerticalVet offers more than major savings on essential supplies and services. It provides a platform where practices can connect, collaborate, and thrive. With integrated resources and educational opportunities designed to support every aspect of veterinary care, VerticalVet is dedicated to helping independent practices grow with confidence and community.

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet® shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi® Loop line of therapeutic devices and the TRUFORMA® diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW® digital cytology system, and the VetGuardian® no-touch monitoring system, all designed to empower veterinarians to provide top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. Zomedica grew revenue 8% in 2024 to $27 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $59 million in liquidity as of June 30, 2025. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit https://zomedica.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include statements relating to our expectations regarding future results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, including assumptions with respect to economic growth, demand for the Company's products, the Company's ability to produce and sell its products, sufficiency of our budgeted capital and operating expenditures, the satisfaction by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements and our ability to realize upon our business plans and cost control efforts.

Our forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the outcome of clinical studies, the application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments, uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; uncertainty as to the timing and results of development work and verification and validation studies; uncertainty as to the timing and results of commercialization efforts, including international efforts, as well as the cost of commercialization efforts, including the cost to develop an internal sales force and manage our growth; uncertainty as to our ability to realize the anticipated growth opportunities from our acquisitions; uncertainty as to our ability to supply products in response to customer demand; supply chain risks associated with tariff changes; uncertainty as to the likelihood and timing of any required regulatory approvals, and the availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; veterinary acceptance of our products and purchase of consumables following adoption of our capital equipment; competition from related products; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships; performance by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements, including product manufacturing obligations; risks pertaining to permits and licensing, intellectual property infringement risks, risks relating to any required clinical trials and regulatory approvals, risks relating to the safety and efficacy of our products, the use of our products, intellectual property protection, and the other risk factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC and under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

