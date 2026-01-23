Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica Expands its TRUVIEW Microscopy Platform with AI Diagnostic Interpretation, Growing its Market Opportunity

AI-enabled hematology and cytology analysis improves diagnostic speed, consistency, and workflow efficiency for veterinary clinics

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2026 / Zomedica Corp. (OTCQB:ZOMDF) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), an animal health company providing innovative point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for equine and companion animals, today announced the integration of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) interpretation capabilities into its TRUVIEW AI digital microscopy system.

The AI enhancement expands functionality of the TRUVIEW system by enabling automated interpretation of hematology blood films, with skin and ear cytology to follow shortly. This advance helps veterinary clinics deliver faster and more standardized diagnostic results while improving workflow efficiency. The update is available immediately to existing TRUVIEW subscribers through a software upgrade, with no additional hardware required.

"With this enhancement, the TRUVIEW microscope evolves beyond automated slide preparation into an intelligent diagnostic platform," said William Cambell, Zomedica's Vice President, Imaging, and inventor of the TRUVIEW platform. "By reducing diagnostic turnaround time and improving consistency, we believe AI-enabled interpretation increases the value of the TRUVIEW platform for high-volume veterinary practices while strengthening our competitive position in point-of-care diagnostics. Importantly, this capability is delivered through software, allowing us to expand functionality while leveraging our existing installed base."

Why This Matters to Investors

Strengthens Platform Differentiation: The addition of AI-powered interpretation expands the TRUVIEW microscope from an automated imaging system into a more comprehensive diagnostic platform, increasing its competitive relevance in the veterinary diagnostics market.

Supports Adoption and Retention: Faster, more consistent diagnostic workflows address key pain points for high-volume veterinary practices, which may support broader adoption and continued utilization of TRUVIEW systems.

Leverages Installed Base Through Software: The AI functionality is delivered via an over-the-air software update delivered through the myZomedica digital technology ecosystem, allowing Zomedica to enhance product capabilities without additional hardware investment, supporting scalability and operating leverage.

Aligns With Long-Term Margin Expansion: Software-enabled enhancements can improve the overall value proposition of the platform while maintaining a capital-efficient growth profile.

Reinforces Strategic Focus: This update reflects Zomedica's continued execution on its strategy to build an ecosystem of integrated, point-of-care diagnostic solutions that improve clinical efficiency and workflow economics for veterinary practices.

The TRUVIEW system's AI algorithms analyze complex cellular patterns in near real time. In hematology, the system identifies and classifies blood cells and flags abnormalities associated with conditions such as anemia, infection, and clotting disorders. In skin and ear cytology, commonly used in the diagnosis of dermatologic and otic conditions, the AI detects pathogens and inflammatory markers, reducing manual review and supporting more efficient clinical decision-making.

"AI-driven tools are becoming an essential part of modern veterinary medicine," commented Robert Schick, DVM, DACVD, a board-certified veterinary dermatologist, widely recognized for his dedication to advancing the field of veterinary dermatology. "A more consistent and efficient approach to ear cytology can improve diagnostic confidence, and the AI interpretation provided by the TRUVIEW system for yeast, cocci, and rods is comparable to assessments performed by Board-certified dermatologists." Dr. Schick first encountered the TRUVIEW platform while working with the Company to educate veterinarians about Zomedica's TRUFORMA diagnostic system.

Key Benefits of the TRUVIEW AI system

Improved Speed and Efficiency: AI interpretation completes in minutes, aligning with the TRUVIEW scope's existing automated slide preparation cycle.

Consistency and Standardization: Trained on extensive veterinary datasets, the AI reduces variability and supports repeatable diagnostic results.

Seamless Platform Integration: Results are delivered through the myZomedica platform, with optional telepathology review by Zomedica's network of board-certified pathologists.

Software-Based Upgrade: No additional hardware required; functionality is delivered through an over-the-air update to existing systems.

The AI enhancement builds on the TRUVIEW platform's established capabilities, including fully automated slide preparation and high-definition imaging for hematology and cytology samples such as fine needle aspirates, skin scrapes, ear swabs, and other specimen types. Zomedica continues to expand its diagnostic portfolio to support veterinary professionals in delivering timely, high-quality care while improving practice efficiency.

For more information about the TRUVIEW AI microscopy platform, visit TRUVIEW - Zom•Dx.

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal health company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians with innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi line of therapeutic devices, the TRUFORMA diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW digital cytology system, the VetGuardian Zero Touch monitoring system, and Vetigel hemostatic gel, a revolutionary hemostatic agent that rapidly stops bleeding, each designed to empower veterinarians to deliver top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. Zomedica grew revenue 8% in 2024 to $27 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $54.4 million in liquidity as of September 30, 2025. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include statements relating to our expectations regarding future results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, including assumptions with respect to economic growth, demand for the Company's products, the Company's ability to produce and sell its products, sufficiency of our budgeted capital and operating expenditures, the satisfaction by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements and our ability to realize upon our business plans and cost control efforts.

Our forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the outcome of clinical studies, the application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments, uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; uncertainty as to the timing and results of development work and verification and validation studies; uncertainty as to the timing and results of commercialization efforts, including international efforts, as well as the cost of commercialization efforts, including the cost to develop an internal sales force and manage our growth; uncertainty as to our ability to realize the anticipated growth opportunities from our acquisitions; uncertainty as to our ability to supply products in response to customer demand; supply chain risks associated with tariff changes; uncertainty as to the likelihood and timing of any required regulatory approvals, and the availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; veterinary acceptance of our products, including adoption of our AI technology for microscopy, and purchase of consumables following adoption of our capital equipment; competition from related products; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships; performance by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements, including product manufacturing obligations; risks pertaining to permits and licensing, intellectual property infringement risks, risks relating to any required clinical trials and regulatory approvals, risks relating to the safety and efficacy of our products, the use of our products, intellectual property protection, and the other risk factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC and under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

