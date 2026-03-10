Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica to Review 2025 Financial Results and Highlight Equine Market Opportunity During March 27th "Fourth Friday at Four" Investor Webinar

Webinar will include a review of full-year 2025 and fourth quarter 2025 financial results, a deep dive into the equine veterinary market and Zomedica's equine-focused product portfolio, along with a live Q&A session.

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Zomedica Corp. (OTCQB:ZOMDF), a veterinary health company offering advanced diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for equine and companion animals, today announced that its upcoming "Fourth Friday at Four" investor webinar will include a review of its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results along with a deep dive into the equine veterinary marketplace, highlighting the size of the market opportunity and the products and experts supporting Zomedica's growing presence in the segment.

The live webinar will take place Friday, March 27, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET and will feature members of Zomedica's leadership team and equine specialists discussing Zomedica's 2025 financial results, the economic scale of the equine industry, the veterinary needs within the market, and how Zomedica's technologies are positioned to serve equine practitioners, followed by an interactive question and answer session.

The equine industry represents a significant global economic ecosystem, with the U.S. horse industry alone contributing approximately $122 billion annually to the U.S. economy, according to the American Horse Council Foundation's Economic Impact Study of the U.S. Horse Industry. Globally, the equine population is estimated to exceed approximately 60 million horses worldwide, based on data compiled by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and World Horse Welfare, underscoring the scale of veterinary care required to support equine health.

Spending on performance and sport horses further highlights the size of the opportunity. Studies of competitive equestrian disciplines indicate that annual care and training expenses for sport horses can range from approximately $25,000 to more than $100,000 per horse per year, depending on discipline and level of competition, according to industry data from the American Horse Council and Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI). This level of investment in equine athletes continues to drive demand for advanced veterinary diagnostics and therapeutic technologies.

During the webinar, investors will gain insight into how Zomedica's portfolio aligns with key clinical needs in equine medicine, including:

Point-of-care endocrine diagnostics using the TRUFORMA diagnostic platform to support rapid clinical decision-making in the veterinary clinic

Advanced regenerative therapies and shock wave technologies, including PulseVet shock wave therapy, widely recognized as the gold standard in electrohydraulic shock wave therapy and the most studied shock wave technology in the equine field for treating musculoskeletal injuries in performance horses

Pulsed electromagnetic field (tPEMF) therapy using the Assisi EquiLoop device designed to support healing, pain management, and recovery in equine patients

Emerging diagnostic technologies such as TRUVIEW digital cytology designed to enhance diagnostic insight within veterinary practices

VETIGEL hemostatic gel, a revolutionary hemostatic agent that rapidly stops bleeding, for use both by veterinarians and horse owners

"Equine medicine represents a meaningful opportunity within veterinary health, supported by a passionate global community of owners, trainers, and veterinarians who demand advanced clinical tools," said Trudy Gage, Zomedica's Vice President, Equine Sales & Client Education. "This Fourth Friday at Four session will give investors a closer look at the size of the equine market, the specialists who serve it, and how Zomedica's expanding portfolio of diagnostic and therapeutic solutions is positioned to participate in this high-value segment of animal health."

The discussion will also explore the growing need for rapid endocrine diagnostics in equine medicine. Pituitary pars intermedia dysfunction (PPID), commonly known as equine Cushing's disease, is estimated to affect up to 20-25% of horses over age 15, according to research published in the Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine, creating consistent demand for accurate endocrine testing within equine veterinary practices. Related metabolic disorders such as equine metabolic syndrome (EMS), which are commonly associated with insulin dysregulation and increased laminitis risk, further reinforce the importance of reliable insulin testing as part of routine endocrine screening and management in horses.

Participants will also gain insight into the broader veterinary diagnostics market, which provides important context for the equine opportunity. Industry analyses from MarketsandMarkets and Grand View Research project the global veterinary diagnostics market will exceed $10 billion by the end of the decade, driven by increasing demand for rapid point-of-care testing in veterinary clinics. Within that broader market, equine diagnostics represents a specialized but important segment, particularly for endocrine disorders, metabolic disease, and performance medicine.

Within the equine segment specifically, the global equine veterinary services market represents a multi-billion-dollar opportunity, supported by increasing investment in sport horse medicine, performance diagnostics, and advanced therapeutic technologies, according to industry analyses from Global Market Insights and Allied Market Research.

The webinar will provide investors with a behind-the-scenes look at the products, people, and clinical expertise supporting Zomedica's presence in the equine segment and how these initiatives align with the company's broader strategy to expand revenue opportunities while moving toward sustained profitability.

The program will conclude with a discussion of Zomedica's full-year 2025 financial results as well as highlights from the company's fourth quarter 2025 earnings performance, followed by a live question-and-answer session .

Event Details

Title: Fourth Friday at Four - The Equine Veterinary Market Opportunity

Date: Friday, March 27, 2026

Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Registration: https://itl.ink/March2026

A replay of the webinar will be available following the event on the Investor Relations section of the Zomedica website.

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal health company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians with innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi line of therapeutic devices, the TRUFORMA diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW digital cytology system, the VETGuardian PlusÔZero Touch monitoring system, and VETIGEL hemostatic gel, a revolutionary hemostatic agent that rapidly stops bleeding, each designed to empower veterinarians to deliver top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. Zomedica grew revenue 8% in 2024 to $27 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $54.4 million in liquidity as of September 30, 2025. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com.

