Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica Launches Next-Generation VETGuardian PLUS Monitor, Expanding Core Monitoring Platform in Growing Veterinary Market

New platform improves workflow efficiency, strengthens clinical confidence, and supports Zomedica's long-term growth strategy

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / Zomedica Corp. (OTCQB:ZOMDF) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), an animal health company offering innovative point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic device products for equine and companion animals, today announced the commercial launch of the VETGuardian PLUS monitor, the next generation of its Zero Touch patient monitoring platform for veterinary clinics.

The VETGuardian PLUS monitor builds on the success of the original VETGuardian system while adding new features that improve ease of use, workflow efficiency, and access to patient data. The system allows veterinary teams to continuously monitor patients without physical contact, helping reduce animal stress while improving staff safety and operational efficiency.

According to Research and Markets, the global veterinary monitoring market is expected to reach approximately $720 million for 2025 and grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8% through 2029. Zomedica believes demand is being driven by higher pet healthcare spending, increased use of telemedicine, and growing expectations for real-time patient monitoring. The launch of the VETGuardian PLUS monitor strengthens Zomedica's leadership in this expanding category by delivering practical innovation that drives measurable benefits for veterinary professionals and their patients.

Why It Matters to Investors

The launch of the VETGuardian PLUS system represents an evolution of an established monitoring platform rather than a new product introduction. By enhancing usability and workflow efficiency, the platform supports broader adoption, potential upgrade opportunities for existing customers, and deeper customer engagement over time. Management believes this approach reinforces Zomedica's strategy of building scalable product platforms that can support sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

The VETGuardian PLUS monitor introduces a built-in display that shows real-time vital signs directly at the kennel, giving clinicians immediate access to patient information. The system also allows remote viewing across the clinic, providing flexibility and helping teams respond more quickly to changes in patient condition. This dual-view capability elevates the clinical experience by enabling faster access to patient information, reducing workflow interruptions, and strengthening decision-making confidence.

Key enhancements of the VETGuardian PLUS monitor include:

A more robust design that supports consistent vital sign readings

Live video monitoring with night vision and thermal imaging

Flexible mounting options for cages, runs, and other housing environments

"These enhancements are based directly on feedback from veterinary professionals," said Scott Ijaz, Senior Product Manager at Zomedica. "The VETGuardian PLUS system reflects what clinics need today-greater reliability, easier access to patient data, and tools that fit seamlessly into daily workflows."

Larry Heaton, Chief Executive Officer of Zomedica, added, "The VETGuardian PLUS system is an important step in the evolution of our monitoring platform. By improving usability and workflow efficiency, we are strengthening customer adoption and reinforcing our strategy of building scalable platforms that support long-term growth and shareholder value."

The VETGuardian PLUS monitor maintains the core benefits of Zero Touch monitoring, including reduced stress for animal patients, continuous oversight, and improved safety for veterinary staff. These benefits help clinics operate more efficiently while maintaining high standards of care.

"I believe every clinic can benefit from having a VETGuardian PLUS monitor," said Julie Clark, DVM. "The ability to monitor patients continuously without disturbing them is a meaningful improvement in patient care."

With this launch, Zomedica is setting a new benchmark for veterinary monitoring by advancing clinical utility, improving workflow reliability, and ensuring veterinary teams have the tools they need to deliver the highest standard of care.

The VETGuardian PLUS monitor is available for ordering immediately either directly from Zomedica at (734) 369-2555, via email to salesoperations@zomedica.com, online at VETGuardian PLUS Zero-Contact Vital Signs Monitor - Assisi Vet Partners, or through the veterinarian's preferred animal health product distributor in the United States and select international markets, e.g. Patterson Veterinary Supply, Covetrus, Midwest Veterinary Supply, Pioneer Veterinary Products (UK) & UXR Inc. (Canada).

While current VETGuardian customers will continue to receive full product support, service, and training, Zomedica is providing an optional upgrade pathway to the VETGuardian PLUS monitor. Importantly, Zomedica remains committed to supporting its existing VETGuardian customers and ensuring long-term confidence in their investment.

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal health company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians with innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi line of therapeutic devices, the TRUFORMA diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW digital cytology system, the VetGuardian Zero Touch monitoring system, and Vetigel hemostatic gel, a revolutionary hemostatic agent that rapidly stops bleeding, each designed to empower veterinarians to deliver top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. Zomedica grew revenue 8% in 2024 to $27 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $54.4 million in liquidity as of September 30, 2025. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include statements relating to our expectations regarding future results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, including assumptions with respect to economic growth, demand for the Company's products, the Company's ability to produce and sell its products, sufficiency of our budgeted capital and operating expenditures, the satisfaction by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements and our ability to realize upon our business plans and cost control efforts.

Our forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the outcome of clinical studies, the application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments, uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; uncertainty as to the timing and results of development work and verification and validation studies; uncertainty as to the timing and results of commercialization efforts, including international efforts, as well as the cost of commercialization efforts, including the cost to develop an internal sales force and manage our growth; uncertainty as to our ability to realize the anticipated growth opportunities from our acquisitions; uncertainty as to our ability to supply products in response to customer demand; supply chain risks associated with tariff changes; uncertainty as to the likelihood and timing of any required regulatory approvals, and the availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; veterinary acceptance of our products, including the VetGuardian PLUS monitor, and purchase of consumables following adoption of our capital equipment; competition from related products; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships; performance by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements, including product manufacturing obligations; risks pertaining to permits and licensing, intellectual property infringement risks, risks relating to any required clinical trials and regulatory approvals, risks relating to the safety and efficacy of our products, the use of our products, intellectual property protection, and the other risk factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC and under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

