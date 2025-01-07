Thyssenkrupp's stock has experienced significant volatility in recent trading sessions on the XETRA exchange, reflecting ongoing market uncertainty about the industrial giant's future. The share price, which has seen notable movements between €3.92 and €4.05, remains substantially below its 52-week high of €6.45 reached in January 2024. Trading volume has been robust, with over 1.6 million shares changing hands, indicating strong market interest despite recent challenges. The company's performance shows signs of gradual improvement, with the quarterly loss per share of €1.70 marking a substantial recovery from the previous year's €3.23 loss.

Analyst Outlook and Dividend Prospects

Market analysts maintain an optimistic stance on Thyssenkrupp's future prospects, setting an average price target of €5.13 per share, suggesting significant upward potential from current levels. The company is expected to slightly increase its dividend to €0.151 per share for the current fiscal year, up from €0.150 in the previous period. Looking ahead to fiscal year 2025, experts project earnings per share to reach €0.770, signaling potential for substantial financial recovery.

