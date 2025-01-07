BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.The euro rose to 8-day highs of 0.9441 against the Swiss franc, 1.0434 against the U.S. dollar and 164.55 against the yen, from early lows of 0.9396, 1.0376 and 163.71, respectively.Against the pound, the euro edged up to 0.8306 from an early low of 0.8291.If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.95 against the franc, 1.06 against the greenback, 166.00 against the yen and 0.84 against the pound.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX