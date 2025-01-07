WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lindsay Corporation (LNN) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $17.16 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $15.02 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $166.28 million from $161.36 million last year.Lindsay Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q1): $17.16 Mln. vs. $15.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.57 vs. $1.36 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $166.28 Mln vs. $161.36 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX