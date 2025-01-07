AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch inflation accelerated marginally in December to the highest level in nearly one-and-a-half years, the preliminary estimate from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 4.1 percent in December, after a 4.0 percent rise in November.Further, this was the highest inflation since July 2023, when prices had risen 4.6 percent.Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, also increased slightly to 3.9 percent from 3.8 percent in November.The annual price growth in food, beverages, and tobacco accelerated to 6.7 percent in December from 6.2 percent a month ago. Similarly, costs for services grew faster at 5.8 percent versus 5.5 percent in November.In 2024, consumer goods and services were 3.3 percent more expensive than in 2023, the agency said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX